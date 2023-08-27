Eldoret to attain city status in six months, Senate committee says

An aerial view of Eldoret Town. [File, Standard]

A Senate Committee has indicated that Eldoret town, the largest commercial centre in the North Region, is likely to achieve city status early next year.

Following its recent visit to the town, the committee urged Uasin Gishu county to enhance its sewerage infrastructure, while also calling on the national government to expedite the completion of the Eldoret Eastern bypass.

The Senate Committee on Devolution conducted an inspection tour of critical facilities essential for the town's elevation to city status.

Under the guidance of its chairman, Senator Sheikh Abbas of Wajir, the committee expressed optimism that Eldoret will fulfill the prerequisites for attaining city status within the next six months.

Should the parliament endorse the proposal to elevate this renowned sports town, celebrated for producing world-class athletes, often referred to as the city of champions, Eldoret would become the fifth city in Kenya, joining the ranks of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru.

As outlined by the committee, Eldoret boasts ample road infrastructure within the town, well-established emergency response systems, healthcare facilities, and even hosts one of the nation's largest airports—the Eldoret International Airport—along with other amenities.

The town's illustrious sports heritage was also highlighted as a vital factor contributing to Eldoret's suitability for elevation to city status.

"We have conducted an inspection of the facilities required before granting city status to a town in Eldoret. The ongoing expansion of Eldoret International Airport is part of this process. The town needs to demonstrate its ability to facilitate trade once it obtains city status," Senator Abbas remarked.

He said his committee was impressed with road network projects and added that most of the transport infrastructural projects were complete.