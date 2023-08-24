Kindiki: Police roadblocks to be removed from November 1

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki before Regional Integration Committee at Continental House, Parliament, Nairobi. August 24th,2023 (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

All police roadblocks across the country will be done away with from November 1, 2023.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now says the roadblocks will be replaced with patrol security officers who will man the highways after an uproar over escalating incidents of bribery at the roadblocks.

"This is a presidential directive and honestly roadblocks are an old form of security and should only be mounted on the request of the security operators, with a specific agenda and once achieved should be dismounted," Kindiki told the Departmental Committee on Regional Intergration.

The Interior CS was answering questions when he appeared before the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Thursday, August 24.

The Fafi MP led-committee raised concerns over alleged harassment of transporters across the major highways by police who have been demanding bribes and causing delays especially within the East African Community corridor.

At the same time, Kindiki stated that the plans to establish hospitable settlements for refugees in the country are in top gear adding that it is among the priorities of the Cabinet.

"Through the Shirika Plan which we are soon operationalizing, will completely deal with all matters refugee - management as we aim at making sure they get hospitable settlements and are incorporated in the host communities," Kindiki added.

The CS disclosed that Kenya plays host to thousands of refugees from Somali, South Sudan among other neighbouring countries including Ethiopia which has over 35,000 refugees residing in Kenya.