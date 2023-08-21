The Standard

Mathe Wa Ngara arrested in Nairobi CBD

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe Wa Ngara arrested on Monday, August 21. [Courtesy]

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe Wa Ngara, an alleged popular bhang seller in Ngara, Kamukunji Constituency, has been arrested in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Kigunzu was arrested on Monday evening, August 21, on claims of drug trafficking, a source told the Standard.

She is currently at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu where she is being grilled.

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe Wa Ngara arrested on Monday, August 21. [Courtesy]

Kizungu had gone into hiding after her counterpart, Teresia Wanjiru, was arrested on Tuesday, August 15.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wanjiru was arrested alongside three minors after Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Trans National Organised Crime Unit raided her place in the slums of Karuia within Ngara. 

A police source intimated to The Standard that Wanjiru allegedly works for Mathe, who is said to be the main bhang distributor with associates from Isebania, Busia, and Moyale where the products come from.

Related Topics

Mathe Wa Ngara Mathe Wa Ngara arrested DCI headquarters
.

Latest Stories

Eldoret: City of champions now home of mega scams
Premium Eldoret: City of champions now home of mega scams
FEATURES
By Stephen Rutto
19 mins ago
Bishop wants pastors to possess university degrees
National
By Willis Oketch
21 mins ago
Hospitals face severe shortage of medics, KMPDU says
Health & Science
By Stephanie Wangari
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Alarm as students shun varsity courses considered significant
By Augustine Oduor and Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Premium Alarm as students shun varsity courses considered significant
Another athlete dies in Iten after fight over lover
By Stephen Rutto 1 hr ago
Premium Another athlete dies in Iten after fight over lover
Raila-Ruto fixers and secret talks
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 hr ago
Premium Raila-Ruto fixers and secret talks
Former CS, railways boss taken to task over Joho firm cargo deal
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Premium Former CS, railways boss taken to task over Joho firm cargo deal
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved