Mathe Wa Ngara arrested in Nairobi CBD

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe Wa Ngara arrested on Monday, August 21. [Courtesy]

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe Wa Ngara, an alleged popular bhang seller in Ngara, Kamukunji Constituency, has been arrested in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Kigunzu was arrested on Monday evening, August 21, on claims of drug trafficking, a source told the Standard.

She is currently at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu where she is being grilled.

Nancy Indoveria Kigunzu alias Mathe Wa Ngara arrested on Monday, August 21. [Courtesy]

Kizungu had gone into hiding after her counterpart, Teresia Wanjiru, was arrested on Tuesday, August 15.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Wanjiru was arrested alongside three minors after Anti-Narcotics Unit and the Trans National Organised Crime Unit raided her place in the slums of Karuia within Ngara.

A police source intimated to The Standard that Wanjiru allegedly works for Mathe, who is said to be the main bhang distributor with associates from Isebania, Busia, and Moyale where the products come from.