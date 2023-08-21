President Ruto announces extension of visa-free entry for Indonesians

President Joko Widodo(L) and President William Ruto(R).[WSR Twitter]

President William Ruto has announced an extension of visa-free entry to Kenya for Indonesian citizens to promote tourism and socio-cultural ties.

In a joint press briefing with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at State House on Monday, August 21, President Ruto said that the visa-free extension will apply to all Indonesian passport holders.

“A significant step in this direction must remain the relaxation and progressive abolition of visa restrictions to entry between our two nations. On our part as Kenya, we have taken the decision to extend visa-free entry not only to holders of diplomatic and service passports but also to all holders of Indonesian passports,” Ruto said.

The president also witnessed the signing of four key memoranda and a letter of intent to strengthen and bolster trade between the two countries.

To strengthen bilateral ties, the two heads of state foresaw the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) on four key issues including food security, mining, renewable energy, and health.

“I am happy to inform you that President Widodo has witnessed the signing of (MOU) on Cooperation in Energy, which will facilitate investment in geothermal energy, transmission, and distribution of the power generated, and a Cooperation Agreement in mining and geology which will involve joint studies, knowledge sharing, and capacity building between our two countries,” president Ruto said.

The presidents presided over the signing of the MOU between the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Indonesia Food and Drug Authority.

The meeting birthed the signing of six additional MOUs between trade facilitation institutions in the following sectors; oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, edible oils, agriculture, including livestock exports, and textile production.

Additionally, President Widodo pledged Indonesian support to the country in the expansion of the United Nations office in Nairobi to meet the standards of other offices globally.