The Standard

President Ruto announces extension of visa-free entry for Indonesians

By Sharon Wanga | 2h ago
President Joko Widodo(L) and President William Ruto(R).[WSR Twitter]

President William Ruto has announced an extension of visa-free entry to Kenya for Indonesian citizens to promote tourism and socio-cultural ties.

In a joint press briefing with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at State House on Monday, August 21, President Ruto said that the visa-free extension will apply to all Indonesian passport holders.

 “A significant step in this direction must remain the relaxation and progressive abolition of visa restrictions to entry between our two nations. On our part as Kenya, we have taken the decision to extend visa-free entry not only to holders of diplomatic and service passports but also to all holders of Indonesian passports,” Ruto said.

The president also witnessed the signing of four key memoranda and a letter of intent to strengthen and bolster trade between the two countries.

To strengthen bilateral ties, the two heads of state foresaw the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) on four key issues including food security, mining, renewable energy, and health.

“I am happy to inform you that President Widodo has witnessed the signing of (MOU) on Cooperation in Energy, which will facilitate investment in geothermal energy, transmission, and distribution of the power generated, and a Cooperation Agreement in mining and geology which will involve joint studies, knowledge sharing, and capacity building between our two countries,” president Ruto said.

The presidents presided over the signing of the MOU between the Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Indonesia Food and Drug Authority.

The meeting birthed the signing of six additional MOUs between trade facilitation institutions in the following sectors; oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, edible oils, agriculture, including livestock exports, and textile production.

Additionally, President Widodo pledged Indonesian support to the country in the expansion of the United Nations office in Nairobi to meet the standards of other offices globally.

Related Topics

Kenya-Indonesia relations Visa Free President William Ruto President Joko Widodo
.

Latest Stories

Raila-Ruto fixers and secret talks
Premium Raila-Ruto fixers and secret talks
Politics
By Josphat Thiong'o
34 mins ago
Hidden dangers of fluoride in children's toothpaste
Health & Science
By Dr Sylvia Noah
34 mins ago
Premium Another athlete dies in Iten after fight over lover
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Alarm as students shun varsity courses considered significant
By Augustine Oduor and Lewis Nyaundi 34 mins ago
Premium Alarm as students shun varsity courses considered significant
Another athlete dies in Iten after fight over lover
By Stephen Rutto 34 mins ago
Premium Another athlete dies in Iten after fight over lover
Former CS, railways boss taken to task over Joho firm cargo deal
By Josphat Thiong’o 34 mins ago
Premium Former CS, railways boss taken to task over Joho firm cargo deal
Raila-Ruto fixers and secret talks
By Josphat Thiong'o 34 mins ago
Premium Raila-Ruto fixers and secret talks
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved