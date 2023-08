The septic tank that caved in, killed six people in Kihunguro, Ruiru. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

At least six people have died and several others were injured after a septic tank caved in while they made merry attending a wedding in Kihunguro, Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Kiambu Police Commander Muchangi Kioi, confirming the incident to The Standard said the six drowned in a well, as they sang and danced on a concrete slab. Eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident in Kihunguro, Ruiru. [Police]

They were waiting to pick up the bride, at the time of the incident.

A rescue operation is currently underway. The scene of the incident. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

More follows…