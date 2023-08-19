Mystery of engineer, 28, who set himself ablaze

A photo of Robert Gituru who set himself on fire at Mombasa town on July 17, 2023. [Courtesy]

The words of a 28-year-old engineer who set himself on fire in Mombasa on Thursday afternoon are haunting.

“If maize flour prices are not reduced, I better die. Raila’s win was stolen,” said the engineer identified as Robert Gituhu, in a video which went viral on social media.

Gituhu died hours after he was admitted at the Coast General Referral Hospital (CGRH) in Mombasa, according to the Chief Hospital Administrator Iqbal Khandwalla.

Dr Khandwalla said Gituhu sustained sustained severe burns and died while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“He had over 80 per cent burns and he did not pull through. He succumbed to the injuries. I cannot say much because of doctor-patient confidentiality,” said the doctor.

Yesterday, The Saturday Standard established that Gituhu graduated from Eldoret University in 2021 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

A man who identified himself as his uncle, Samson Gituhu, said that Gituhu’s body was preserved at the hospital mortuary.

One Ahmed Miraj said he studied with Gituhu at Eldoret University where they joined in 2014 but graduated in 2021, seven years later.

“We graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was frustrated because he did not secure a job,” said Miraj.

Silas Andika, who witnessed the tragic incident, said Gituhu arrived at the scene carrying the Kenyan flag and started shouting.

“He said Raila won the election. He said if maize flour prices are not reduced he better die,” said Andika, adding that Gituhu was carrying petrol in a water bottle.

Andika said initially, the crowd thought Gituhu was joking and even taunted him to light the match. “He tried twice but the matchstick failed him,” said Andika.

“We were shocked and did not know why he wanted to kill himself. He claimed Raila’s win was stolen. He wrapped himself with the Kenyan flag and set himself ablaze,” said John Nyawa, a Voi stage attendant.

A video posted on social media shows Gituhu holding the flag with his left hand while on top of a statue at Mwembe Tayari roundabout.

“I have not stolen from anyone. I’m not a thief. I’m protesting because Raila’s victory was stolen,” Gituhu shouted before dousing himself with petrol and trying to light a match, but the lighter fell. A man dressed in a white T-shirt collected the lighter and handed it back to him. He lit it again and set himself on fire.

In the 43-second video, Gituhu is seen struggling to get balance atop the statue as the fire spread to his body. He fell and his body was engulfed in a huge flame.

Eyewitnesses said they unsuccessfully tried to convince him not to set himself ablaze.

Sources at the hospital said Gituhu may have been suffering from depression. Others said that he had been reported missing before he emerged on Thursday and set himself ablaze.