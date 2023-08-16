Finland scholarship saga: Court orders arrest of Senator Jackson Mandago, three others

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago. [Samson Wire, Standard]

A court in Nakuru has ordered the arrest of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and three other county officials over the Sh1.1 billion Finland Education Programme scandal.

The others include Joseph Maritim, the immediate former Chief Officer of Youth and Sports, Meshack Rono, the Deputy Director of the County Education Revolving Fund and Trustee, and Joshua Lelei.

Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege issued the orders following an application by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) Hassan Abdi.

The National Police Service is in the process of executing a Warrant of Arrest against Uasin Gishu Senator Hon. Jackson Mandago, who has gone underground since yesterday, and calls upon the Senator to present himself at the nearest police station. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) August 16, 2023

Prosecutor Angeline Chinga while addressing the court on behalf of Abdi said the four failed to appear in court for a plea as required by the law, despite the ODPP recommending eleven (11) charges against them.

Chinga said Mandago, Rono, and Lelei had switched off their mobile phones and could not be traced at their known places of residence.

“One suspect, Maritim, was out of the country despite being required to appear before the court on Wednesday morning,” said Chinga.

The four face charges of conspiracy to steal over Sh1.1 billion, theft, abuse of office, and forgery.

The money was meant for students under the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education fund.

“The warrants of arrest are hereby issued against the four accused persons, to be arrested within the next week,” ordered Ndege.

The case will be mentioned on August 22.