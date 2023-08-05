Kenya Kwanza plots to get Raila international job to allow Ruto govern

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga at his Karen home, April 2021. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka are poised to benefit from a proposal fronted by Kenya Kwanza aimed at restoring political stability.

Although details of the post are still scanty, The Saturday Standard has learnt that proponents have borrowed leaf from the AU envoy for Infrastructure post that the ODM leader held during the second term of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“We are pushing for the president to have Raila get a UN position. This will reduce political temperatures in the country and we shall have an enabling environment to fulfill our mandate to the people. Among other Azimio coalition leaders there is no other leader who can lead protests in the country,” a source in Kenya Kwanza explained.

In the deal, the Wiper leader will take over as the Official Leader of Opposition to oversight the government.

On Tuesday, when Azimio leadership held a consultative meeting with the Parliamentary Group members, they affirmed commitment to dialogue with Kenya Kwanza.

The meeting held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation offices under the chairmanship of Raila resolved to support Kalonzo led team to the Dialogue Committee.

Other members of the Azimio Dialogue Team are DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Leaders present at the meeting were Kalonzo, Usawa Kwa Wote party leader Mwangi Wa Iria, Wamalwa, Roots Party leader Prof George Wajackoya, PNU leader Peter Munya, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremia Kioni and the former Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

According to a statement released after the meeting, 65 Members of Parliament were in attendance.

But even as the leadership was holding the meeting in Nairobi, Mt Kenya Azimio leaders were grumbling for allegedly being sidelined in the talks where prime positions could be dished out.

They are also lobbying for support in Raila’s fold to ensure the dialogue is a success.

Wairia has been opposed to any attempts to lure the opposition into sharing positions.

“We are actually not interested on the drivers seat but we are interested in the end result. If some of us may forget our aim, we shall scuttle the talks and form amongst our selves the force that will form the Kenya opposition,” he said.

“On the issue of of the leader of official opposition, our stand is a that we must go to a referendum as that entails change of governance from presidential to parliamentary,” he added.

But some ODM leaders described the proposals to get Raila a UN job as propaganda being peddled by Kenya Kwanza to derail the talks and shift blame on the Azimio leader.

Mbadi claimed that Kenya Kwanza is not genuine in engaging in the talks.

Mbadi claimed that Kenya Kwanza is not genuine in engaging in the talks.

“I do not think the other side is genuine from the way they are talking. I think Kenya Kwanza is buying time maybe because of the pressure from the International community,” he said.

The ODM chairman reiterated that Azimio, is clear that the talks should focus on the cost of living, electoral issues and respect to democracy.

“What is in store for Raila is what is in store for Azimio. This entails cost of living, electoral issues and respect to democracy,” said Mbadi.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed maintained that they have already outlined the issues they want addressed in the talks.

He said Raila is clear on what he wants and has already communicated to Kenyans on the same.

“If the issues that he has raised are addressed then we are good to go,” Junet said.

Political analyst Mark Bikachi said Kenya Kwanza would be using a basic principle that used to be practiced in high school by lobbying for him a job in the UN.

“When you find someone in class who are not in class, you make them the prefect and they will know everyone who is not in class and stop every other person who is misbehaving,” the analyst said.

Advocate Geoffrey Yogo said the plan are in order and will benefit both camps.

He claimed the world will benefit from his statesmanship and experience in politics, owing to his stature, experience and connection with the international world.

According to constitutional lawyer and political commentator Wilfred Nderitu, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel after the feuding camps agreed to talk.

“It allows for a situation where we won’t have demonstrations where people get injured and killed,” Nderitu said.

Lawyer Bruce Odeny, however, believes the chances of the talks culminating into anything meaningful to Kenyans and to the leaders are slim.