Kimani Ichung'wah to lead Kenya Kwanza delegation in Raila-Ruto talks

Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah addresses the media on June 2 ,2023. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]



The Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah will lead the Kenya Kwanza delegation in the talks with the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

Kenya Kwanza has also named Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar and Catherine Wambilianga as members of the delegation.

The team will engage the Opposition on several issues including the reconstitution of the IEBC Commission, Implementation of the two-third gender rule, entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), establishment of the Office of the leader of Opposition and embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

"For the avoidance of doubt, brutality shall no longer and shall never be part of our nation's political discourse. As agreed, there shall be no discussion of whatever nature on matters handshake or 'nusu mkate," said Kenya Kwanza in a statement on Wednesday, August 2.

The Kenya Kwanza government has also faulted Azimio for not honouring Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo's request not to be mentioned in any public statement.

“We regret the lack of decency by Azimio in not respecting this request.”

On their part, Azimio picked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to lead its team in the talks.

Other members picked by the political outfit are National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyanzi.