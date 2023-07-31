The Standard

Kalonzo to lead Azimio delegation in dialogue with government

By Sharon Wanga | 2d ago
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.[Samson Wire, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja Coalition has named five members to participate in the dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza team, aimed at solving political issues.

In a statement on Monday, July 31 evening, the coalition picked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to lead its delegation in the talks, which are to be mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Other members picked by the political outfit are National Assembly Minority Leader OpiyoWandayi), DAP party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyanzi.

“Further to our statement yesterday expressing commitment to dialogue with Kenya Kwanza for a speedy and sustainable resolution to the country's problems, and after internal consultations, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has today named its delegation to the talks,” the statement read in part.

The coalition has reiterated its key issues to be addressed including; the high cost of Living, the audit of 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for Political Parties in line with the constitution.

Azimio has proposed that the talks should last one month beginning August 1, 2023.

Related Topics

Kalonzo Musyoka Azimio La Umoja Azimio-Kenya Kwanza Talks
.

Latest Stories

Nandi residents forcefully enter 350-acre tea estate after court ruling
Nandi residents forcefully enter 350-acre tea estate after court ruling
Rift Valley
By Edward Kosut
18 mins ago
Coffee auction set to roll back after a month of uncertainty
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
36 mins ago
40pc of cross-border crimes at Lwakhakha entry point involve forged documents
Western
By Omelo Juliet
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kakamega woman dumps Rwandese 'lover' after husband returns years later
By Bernard Lusigi 1 hr ago
Premium Kakamega woman dumps Rwandese 'lover' after husband returns years later
New funding formula to make varsity loans more expensive
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Premium New funding formula to make varsity loans more expensive
Kenyatta family travel itinerary 'leaked'
By Nzau Musau 1 hr ago
Premium Kenyatta family travel itinerary 'leaked'
Has ODM leader Raila Odinga put aside differences with Jalang'o?
By Ann Veronicah 1 hr ago
Premium Has ODM leader Raila Odinga put aside differences with Jalang'o?

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved