Kalonzo to lead Azimio delegation in dialogue with government

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja Coalition has named five members to participate in the dialogue with the Kenya Kwanza team, aimed at solving political issues.

In a statement on Monday, July 31 evening, the coalition picked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to lead its delegation in the talks, which are to be mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Other members picked by the political outfit are National Assembly Minority Leader OpiyoWandayi), DAP party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyanzi.

“Further to our statement yesterday expressing commitment to dialogue with Kenya Kwanza for a speedy and sustainable resolution to the country's problems, and after internal consultations, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has today named its delegation to the talks,” the statement read in part.

The coalition has reiterated its key issues to be addressed including; the high cost of Living, the audit of 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for Political Parties in line with the constitution.

Azimio has proposed that the talks should last one month beginning August 1, 2023.