Education CS Ezekiel Machogu releases university placement results for 2022

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced release of the 2022 university placements results for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) students.

This follows finalization of the exercise by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) after the closure of the third revision of course and institution choices.

Speaking during the release of KUCCPS placement results for the KCSE 2022 candidates to universities and colleges at the Kenya School of Government on Monday, July 31, 2023, Machogu said out of 870,561 candidates eligible for university and college placements, 130,485 students secured slots in public universities, while 9,622 were placed in private schools.

He said a total of 140,107 students secured placements in degree programs.

“The numbers account for 80.9 per cent of the 173,244 students who qualified for degree programs,” he said.

Machogu highlighted that the focus of this year's placement results is on those who applied for places in Universities, National Polytechnics, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, as well as Secondary Teacher Training Colleges.

“In TVET institutions, the increasing enrollment has led to a reduction in funding per trainee (capitation grant) over the years, from Sh30,000 to as low as Sh17,000 a year,” said Machogu.

However, Machogu said placement processes for the Kenya Medical Training College and 32 Primary Teacher Training Colleges are still ongoing.

He urged all eligible students to take advantage of these opportunities and apply for the programs before the deadline.

In total, 285,167 students secured placements in various institutions, including universities, colleges, certificate, craft, and artisan courses across 282 training institutions in the country.

To accommodate these placements, Machogu noted, “the Commission for University Education and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority approved 768,624 capacities for student placement in 69 universities, 210 TVET institutions, and 3 Secondary Teacher Training Colleges.”

Machogu instructed Vice-Chancellors and Principals to promptly inform prospective students, parents, and guardians about the reporting dates and other joining instructions.

“Following the successful completion of the placement process, I direct Vice-Chancellors and Principals of the various institutions to inform their prospective students, parents, and guardians of the reporting dates and other joining instructions, without delay,” he added.

Students placed in universities, TVET, and teacher training colleges can check their results via SMS by sending their KCSE Index No. to 20842.

The CS said students requiring financial assistance must make a formal application through the Higher Education Financing portal.

He said the government will fully fund over 45,000 university students and 42,000 TVET students classified as vulnerable and extremely needy through Government Scholarships and Loans.

The categorization of financial needs will be determined using a reliable scientific method called Means Testing Instrument to ensure adequate support.

Machogu emphasized that for the first time, students from households at the bottom of the pyramid will have equal opportunities in accessing university and TVET education through 100 per cent Government Funding.

He said the students' households are not required to pay anything for the program cost, and the students will receive upkeep from the loan.

However, Machogu noted, continuing students will not be affected by this new funding model and will continue to receive their funding based on the Government's existing model.

The new funding model effectively replaces the automatic capitation that was previously in place.