Court of Appeal okays implementation of Finance Act 2023

By Kamau Muthoni | 1h ago

The Judiciary Building in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Court of Appeal has this afternoon lifted conservatory orders suspending the implementation of the controversial Finance Act of 2023.

A three-judge bench hearing the case challenging the Finance Act, 2023 has allowed the Government to collect taxes under the Finance Act.

Justices Mohamed Warsame, Kathurima M'Inoti, and Hellen Omondi have unanimously agreed that the High Court erred by freezing the implementation of the new law.

They have found that Kenyans can get refunds in the event the Court finds that the Act is unconstitutional.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, through Attorney General Justin Muturi seeking to lift the conservatory orders in the implementation of the Finance Act.

The High Court in Nairobi had extended orders freezing it until Monday, July 10.

