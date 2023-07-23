I was handcuffed, blindfolded and thrown in a boot, Babu Owino says

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili Owino aka Babu Owino. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili known to many as Babu Owino says he was handcuffed, blindfolded and thrown in a boot when he was arrested on Tuesday, July 18.

Addressing the media on Sunday, from his office in Nairobi, Owino claimed he was also placed in solitary confinement for three days.

“I was driven in the middle of nowhere. For three days I did not have food, no access to family, no access to legal representation, I did not take a bath, I did not take water,” said Owino.

He added; "I want to condemn such acts. The only mistake I made was to fight for Kenyans and as a leader, I'm a voice of the voiceless. I'm a messenger, you can kill the messenger but you will never kill the message.”

Owino was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when he landed from Mombasa on Tuesday.

He was then taken to the Wanguru police station where he was held until he was transferred to the Nairobi Area Police Station.

Owino was presented in court on Friday where he was charged with conspiracy to commit subversive activities in relation to the opposition's anti-government protests.

His co-accused are Calvina Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho, Tom Ondongo Ong'udi, Michael Otieno Omondi, Pascal Ouma, Kevin Wambo and Willys Owino Baraka.