Kalonzo Musyoka under house arrest, Opiyo Wandayi claims

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | 56m ago
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja co-principal and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been under house arrest since Tuesday evening, July 18, according to National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

The Ugunja MP, who was addressing the press outside Kalonzo’s Karen home in Nairobi on Friday, July 21, 2023, said: "Kalonzo’s freedom of movement has been curtailed.

“We hope that whoever is responsible will desist from this and allow him to enjoy his liberty and freedom of movement going forward,” said Wandayi.

He called on Azimio supporters to remain firm and stay committed to the course. "Those arrested should be released unconditionally," the MP said.

He added: “We want to encourage our people to remain peaceful wherever they are and abide by the law even when they have been provoked,” Wandayi said.

 

Section of Ngong road to be closed on Sunday
