Makini Schools denies claims of wrongfully expelling learners

Makini schools dismiss allegations of expelling learners.

The Board and Management of Makini Schools have dismissed allegations against the school’s administration that it wrongfully expelled two learners.

In a statement dated July 12, the school’s board termed reports circulating online as baseless and lacking facts.

Some parents had accused the administration of expelling two pupils over the alleged activities of their parent, who is the PTA Chairperson.

“The Board and Management of Makin Schools wish to unequivocally state that these allegations are both false and malicious and we have adequate evidence to show that they have no basis in facts,” Makini School Advisory Board chairperson, Dr Hezron Otieno said.

Otieno further noted that the allegations were meant to harm the school’s reputation and cause false alarms to parents, learners, and staff.

“We appreciate that these allegations, baseless as they are, may be cause for alarm and for this reason, we encourage concerned parties to visit our campuses and tour the facilities we have invested in for the development of our learners and the welfare of our community,” he said.

The board has further directed its legal counsel to take action against the perpetrators of the allegations.

The statement comes after a legal suit circulated online in which two minors sued the school for expulsion over the activities of their father.

In the lawsuit, the minors, through their mother claimed that they were handed termination letters by the school head teacher on July 7, and ordered to wait for their parents at the pickup shade.

Lawyer Apollo Mboya who is representing the minors said that their rights to education had been infringed as they were in danger of missing classes.

The advocate also claimed the two expelled minors are top pupils in their respective classes with no disciplinary issues, and that the expulsion had subjected them to unfair treatment.

The PTA, in a letter dated July 5, through their advocate on record, raised several issues concerning the welfare of the learners in the school including the high turnover of teachers through dismissal, general aggressive behavior of the Regional Managing Director, and smoking within the institution in the presence of learners.

The lawyer further termed the expulsion of the minors as “precipitate, hasty, petty, malicious, and discriminatory”, adding that it has caused “emotional distress and anguish” to the minors and parents.

However, the minors’ mother, in her supporting affidavit, told the court that she routinely paid school fees and linked the expulsion to her husband's activities, who was elected the PTA Chairperson in 2019.