Anti-government protests: Mavoko MP Patrick Makau arrested

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
Police officers patrol along the Kisii-Migori highway, remove stones thrown on the road. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau has been arrested after being linked to protests witnessed at the Mlolongo Expressway exit on Wednesday.

Sleuths involved in the operation early Thursday, July 13 told The Standard that Makau was taken in at around 4am from his Karen home in Nairobi.

"He was later interrogated by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Nairobi area where he denied his involvement in the demonstrations that saw property worth millions of shillings vandalised including the toll station at the Nairobi Expressway, Mlolongo exit," a senior officer privy to the interrogations told The Standard.

The arrest has elicited various reactions both online and offline, with Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria weighing in on the matter.

"The violence in Mlolongo yesterday was because we evicted squatters from East Africa Portland land led by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau. Today we will evict all illegal squatters. You can burn all you want but sibanduki," Kuria said.

