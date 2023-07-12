Empty roads, shut businesses as protests take shape

Police engage demonstrators in Kisii town. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Transport in major towns across the country has been paralysed and several businesses remain closed as the Azimio la Umoja demonstrations and other impending protests continue.

In Nairobi, various streets that record high human traffic on a typical Wednesday were deserted as motorists and business operators kept off. There was minimal traffic in the Central Business District (CBD) and most parking slots remained empty as at 10am. Youths carrying placards in Kisumu. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

In Kakamega town, transport has completely been paralysed as drivers withdrew their Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from the roads in fear of damage and destruction from protests.

Situation at the Kisii Hospital Road in Kisii town. [Sammy Omingo,Standard]

A spot check by The Standard showed that in Nyamira County, businesses remained at a standstill as protestors took control of major streets in Nyamira town, barricading roads and engaging police in a cat and mouse chase.

In Nyeri town, the situation remains calm despite the withdrawal of matatus from the roads and the main bus stop.

Business at a stand still in Nyamira town. [Stanley Ongwae, Standard]

The situation in Kisumu is no different as most traders closed shop as anti-riot police keep vigil. Youths were seen displaying placards and a coffin painted in UDA colours (green and yellow) ascribed 'Ruto Maisha ni Ngumu'. They have also barricaded various roads in the town.

In Mombasa, police had to lobby teargas canisters to disperse crowds that had barricaded various roads and lit bonfires.

The closure is despite police assurance on Tuesday evening that the demonstrators will be dealt with firmly since the protests are illegal.

Residents protesting against high cost of living at Kondele, Kisumu County. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Additional reporting by Mate Tongola, Eric Abuga, Caleb King'wara, Clinton Ambujo, James Wanzala and Allan Ochanda.