Ruto, Gachagua, and other leaders mourn Londiani accident victims

By Esther Nyambura | 2h ago

The wreckage of a matatu that was involved in an accident at Londiani junction on the Nakuru-Kisumu highway. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Leaders from across the political divide have joined Kenyans in mourning the victims of the Londiani road accident which occurred on Friday night on the Nakuru-Kisumu highway.

The  accident which has claimed the lives of more than 50 people involved a truck that lost control and rammed into ten vehicles.

Condoling the families of the deceased, President William Ruto urged motorists to be extra careful when on the road.

“The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani, Kericho County. It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores,” said Ruto.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now when we are experiencing heavy rainfall.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also sent a condolence message saying: “The horrific road accident in Londiani, Kericho, on Friday evening spells unspeakable loss to our nation. It is painful to lose loved ones at any age, especially in a tragic road accident like this.”

Gachagua also appealed to motorists to exercise caution while on the roads

The government now says it will relocate roadside markets across the country as it moves in to curb the many accidents and fatalities.

“The rescue efforts in the Londiani tragedy will be followed by investigations to determine the cause of the crash. I take this opportunity to condole with the families and friends of the bereaved, and wish quick recovery to those injured following this tragic incident,” said Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

His counterpart in the Ministry of Interior, Kithure Kindiki, urged authorities to enforce traffic rules in an effort to reduce road accidents.

“The fatal road accident at Londiani Junction in Kericho on Friday evening is a tragedy that marks a dark end to the month of June. Heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Speedy recovery to all survivors of the accident.”

“I urge all road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules. I particularly appeal to drivers to exercise extreme caution and desist from speeding, overloading, and dangerous or careless driving. Police officers across the country are directed to enforce traffic rules firmly and apprehend all offenders flouting traffic rules, including but not limited to those driving defective and unroadworthy motor vehicles,” he added.

51 people have so far died in the fatal road crash, and at least twenty-one (21) people sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the Kericho County Hospital.

