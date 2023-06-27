The Standard

Bipartisan talks: Kenya Kwanza issues ultimatum to Azimio

By Stephanie Wangari | 50m ago
Kenya Kwanza bipartisan talks team during a presser at parliament in Nairobi on June 27, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Kenya Kwanza bipartisan talks committee now says the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel will proceed with its mandate if the Azimio la Umoja coalition does not resume talks by Tuesday, July 4. 

One of the demands Azimio made at the onset of the joint bipartisan talks was the reconstitution of the IEBC commissioner's selection panel.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 27, bipartisan committee co-chair George Murugara urged Azimio to resume the talks, after weeks of inaction. 

“If Azimio does not come back for talks, the IEBC selection panel that was formed will continue with its work,” said Murugara. 

But Azimio’s co-chair Otiende Amollo, in response, told The Standard that the Kenya Kwanza faction has not reached out to them, adding that the talks are not unilateral. 

Amollo says the talks stalled when Kenya Kwanza declined to co-sign the letters to IEBC and to the selection panel.

“I’m not aware whether they are now signed,” he said. 

Kenya Kwanza’s statement coincides with a rally that is being held by the Opposition at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

Azimio la Umoja wants to discuss its next cause of action after the failure of bipartisan talks.

They will also discuss among other things, the high cost of living and the controversial Finance Bill, 2023, that is now law.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction to the Azimio rally,” Murugara said.

.

.

The Standard
