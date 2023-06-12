Why teachers do not want to head schools

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Delocalisation tops the list of reasons why teachers fear applying for managerial positions in schools. Further, some teachers do not have prerequisite qualifications required by the employer.

Teachers also say current underfunding in schools has scared majority of them from taking up managerial positions to avoid the pressure and challenges that come with the positions.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC), for the third time, advertised 1,001 positions to be filled at senior school managerial level. Citing various reasons, teachers have been reluctant to express interest in the positions.

A high school principal, who sought anonymity for fear of facing reprisals, said the positions are a poisoned chalice. That they are used to punish managers and that is why majority of teachers are not keen to show interest in the advertised positions. Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) Chairman Johnson Nzioka. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

‘‘When you are picked for the position, you will be taken to a hardship area as a disciplinary measure. You are expected to be there for five years before you apply for any transfer,’’ said the principal while shedding light on why more than 1,000 positions are not eliciting interest. According to Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) Chairman Johnson Nzioka, teachers fear being moved from their preferred stations.

‘‘Teachers fear moving out of their stations, and since Special Needs Education schools (SNE) are spread out in the country, teachers should be given the option to choose schools where vacancies fall,’’ Nzioka said.

He said some teachers are employed in primary school and when they upgrade studies they are moved to special needs schools.

“New SNE teachers may not possess the right grades and skills to apply for the same to replace those exiting,’’ he said.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) Chairman Kahi Indimuli said the dire situation in schools in terms of capitation challenges has discouraged eligible teachers from expressing interest in the positions that come with increased responsibilities and perks.

‘‘At the moment schools are being stressed. I’m aware of schools that have not been able to pay workers’ salaries since last term around February. Nobody will wish to wade into such mucky waters,’’ said Indimuli.

Principal’s duties

According to Indimuli, the buck normal stops with the principal. Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) Chairman Kahi Indimuli. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

‘‘The students erupt and to an observer it becomes poor management on the side of the principals. Nobody looks at whether the head was well facilitated to perform his duties,’’ he explained.

Teachers representative who have been on the forefront advocating for tutors’ promotion blame the TSC for the predicament it has found itself in.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, (KUPPET) Secretary General Akelo Misori accused TSC of failing to promote teachers progressively.

According to Misori teachers have been stagnating in the same job group for several years without moving to the next level, a situation that has completely demoralised them.

‘‘Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has failed to give progressive promotion according to the 2016-2021 CBA. If you are in Job Group B3 and you are a principal of a school you cannot apply for B4 if you have not taken more than three years in the current position,’’ stated Misori.

Kenya Union of Teacher (Knut) Secretary General Collins Oyuu said teachers are restrained by the requisite qualification based on what is in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Oyuu noted that some teachers have been acting for several years and cannot assume the higher positions with lower qualifications.

‘‘TSC just picked them to act as deputy heads without looking at their lower qualifications. Some cannot apply without having the lowest grades. You only have to apply when you are sure you qualify,’’ he explained.