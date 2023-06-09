The Standard

Ababu revokes appointments of Itumbi, Radull, Azziad in Talanta council and technical committees

By Mate Tongola | 21m ago
From left: ICT CAS Dennis Itumbi, musician Esther Akoth alias Akothee and comedian Daniel Ndambuki alias Churchill. [File, Standard]

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has revoked the appointments of Carol Radull, Daniel Ndambuki, Dennis Itumbi, Azziad Nasenya, and others in the Talanta Hela Council and Technical committees.

This follows a gazette notice dated June 9, in which the Youth Affairs and Sports CS notified of the revocation.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts has revoked Gazette Notice No. 1649 of 2023, (notice establishing Talanta Hela Council and Technical committees).”

This comes just hours into the official launch of the Talanta Hela programme at State House, Nairobi on Friday, June 9.

However, Ababu did not state the reasons for the revocation.

The Initiative which has two technical committees, one for sports and one for creatives, was appointed by President William Ruto on February 10, to identify and develop sporting talents countrywide.

The Sports Technical Committee, under the Council, was under the leadership of sports journalist Carol Radull as the chairperson., while the Creative technical committee was chaired by comedian and radio presenter Daniel Ndambuki, alias Churchill.

Its members were radio host Jimmi Gathu, actress Catherine Kamau, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, social media influencer Azziad Nasenya, musician Wahu Kagwi popularly known as Wahu, Douglas Kipkirui Langat and others.

The revocation by Ababu also comes in the back of a High Court order that quashed a gazette notice establishing the body following a petition by a sporting personality Charles Mugane.

.

.

