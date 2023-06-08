The Standard

Reprieve as Sabina Chege retains Deputy Minority Whip position

By Sharon Wanga | 36m ago

Nominated MP Sabina Chege. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has declined to accept the removal of Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip.

In an address on Thursday, June 8, Wetangula said that the Chege’s removal was incomplete when viewed against the requirement of the Standing Order 20a.

“The court order effectively suspends the decision by the minority Party on the replacement of Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip,” Wetangula announced.

The Speaker said further explained that his hands were tied by a court order that stayed the ouster of Chege, despite the sympathy he might hold for the minority party on the predicaments it might find itself in.

“On one hand, the minority party has met all the procedural requirements to effect a change of its leadership. On the other, I’m confronted by a court order specifically cited to both the speaker and the House as parties to a judicial process that seems to challenge an administrative process,” said Wetangula.

The speaker held that the dispute should have been resolved through an internal dispute resolution mechanism citing that the court system might be counterproductive and destroy political relationships.

He urged the UDA and Jubilee parties to seek amicable solutions to their issues.

Wetangula also urged Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi to follow the proceedings if he so wishes and pursue the matter in court.

“I have ruled that you procedurally follow every step. I have no difficulty with your decision to remove your deputy whip but there is a court order to which your party and your coalition is not a part of the proceedings.”

Azimio in a meeting had resolved to replace Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

During the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, Chege pleaded with the house to consider her intentions before making the final decision on whether or not to remove her from the position.

The Nominated MP has faced rejection and backlash from her party after she shifted allegiance to Kenya Kwanza and formed a faction that wanted to oust their party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

Related Topics

Sabina Chege Deputy Minority Whip National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula Moses Wetangula
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan shilling depreciates against dollar, euro
Kenyan shilling depreciates against dollar, euro
Business
By Esther Nyambura
14 mins ago
Premium Raila and Kalonzo appear keen to exercise 'Samsonian Option'
Leonard Khafafa
By Leonard Khafafa
36 mins ago
Premium Busia air crash: Report reveals officials boarded a death trap
National
By Kamau Muthoni
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Switched at birth? Couple asks the state, hospital for DNA results
By Kamau Muthoni 36 mins ago
Premium Switched at birth? Couple asks the state, hospital for DNA results
World Bank wary of Kenya's Sh277 billion Eurobond repayment burden
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
Premium World Bank wary of Kenya's Sh277 billion Eurobond repayment burden
Construction boom: Kenyan builders thriving in Somaliland
By Fathiya Nur 36 mins ago
Premium Construction boom: Kenyan builders thriving in Somaliland
Leaders angry with Mumias Sugar company for employing Ugandans
By Bernard Lusigi 36 mins ago
Premium Leaders angry with Mumias Sugar company for employing Ugandans
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Hiace
  • 2016 Toyota Hiace
  • Mileage : 124000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,450,000
2009 Nissan Dualis
  • 2009 Nissan Dualis
  • Mileage : 125000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 890,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Data Analyst
  • Employer: Koko Networks
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Payroll Lead
  • Employer: M-KOPA SOLAR
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Development Director - Offsite
  • Employer: Crossboundary
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Executive Assistant
  • Employer: Crossboundary
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved