Reprieve as Sabina Chege retains Deputy Minority Whip position

Nominated MP Sabina Chege. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has declined to accept the removal of Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip.

In an address on Thursday, June 8, Wetangula said that the Chege’s removal was incomplete when viewed against the requirement of the Standing Order 20a.

“The court order effectively suspends the decision by the minority Party on the replacement of Sabina Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip,” Wetangula announced.

The Speaker said further explained that his hands were tied by a court order that stayed the ouster of Chege, despite the sympathy he might hold for the minority party on the predicaments it might find itself in.

“On one hand, the minority party has met all the procedural requirements to effect a change of its leadership. On the other, I’m confronted by a court order specifically cited to both the speaker and the House as parties to a judicial process that seems to challenge an administrative process,” said Wetangula.

The speaker held that the dispute should have been resolved through an internal dispute resolution mechanism citing that the court system might be counterproductive and destroy political relationships.

He urged the UDA and Jubilee parties to seek amicable solutions to their issues.

Wetangula also urged Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi to follow the proceedings if he so wishes and pursue the matter in court.

“I have ruled that you procedurally follow every step. I have no difficulty with your decision to remove your deputy whip but there is a court order to which your party and your coalition is not a part of the proceedings.”

Azimio in a meeting had resolved to replace Chege as the Deputy Minority Whip with Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

During the National Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, Chege pleaded with the house to consider her intentions before making the final decision on whether or not to remove her from the position.

The Nominated MP has faced rejection and backlash from her party after she shifted allegiance to Kenya Kwanza and formed a faction that wanted to oust their party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.