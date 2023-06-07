The Standard

MPs who were opposed to Finance Bill may have to support it after Ruto's threat- Mbadi

By Sharon Wanga | 38m ago
Public Accounts Committee Chairman John Mbadi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson John Mbadi has predicted that Members of Parliament will support the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Spice FM's Situation Room on Wednesday, June 7, Mbadi said some legislators had changed their stand after President William Ruto’s declaration that he was keeping an eye on the progression of the bill.

“After the president spoke in Narok, some Members of Parliaments who were expressing reservation on the Bill have just shifted and now are just praising the bill,” said Mbadi.

Additionally, Mbadi stated he had noticed a change of tune after Kenya Kwanza MPs held a parliamentary group meeting at State House in May.

“I know there is little to expect from the National Assembly in terms of rejecting this bill but those of us who are opposed to it will have to put our points across,” said Mbadi.

“Some MPs who I will not mention have difficulties on whether they should vote for the Finance Bill or not because the president is threatening those who will not support it,” he added.

Mbadi has pointed out that certain sections of the Finance Bill have not been discussed in public.

Specifically, he mentioned the Turnover Tax (TOT) that qualifies taxation on low-income earners, the Value Added Tax that aims at taxing insurance compensation from indemnity and the Zero-Rated tax on basic commodities.

Mbadi has urged leaders in the House to focus on representing the people and not follow their leaders’ demands.

While speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony in Narok on June 4, 2023, President Ruto said the government aimed at passing the Bill to help the youth get jobs, improve the economy and ensure food security.

“I heard a certain MP saying he wants the vote on the Bill to be public,I fully support that I want Kenyans to know leaders who are against eradicating unemployment, those who will oppose the Finance Bill 2023 are enemies of development,” said Ruto.

As the National Assembly resumes its sittings after a month-long recess, the contentious Finance Bill is expected to be discussed in the House as it gives way to financing the 2023/2024 budget.

Related Topics

John Mbadi Finance Bill 2023 Housing Fund levy William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Taxpayers to foot Sh1b bill after a man wins Mtongwe naval land case
Premium Taxpayers to foot Sh1b bill after a man wins Mtongwe naval land case
National
By Robert Amalemba
18 mins ago
Premium Hybrid bananas offer farmers new beginning
Crop
By Isaiah Gwengi
27 mins ago
Premium CEOs tell of lonely journey at the top
Enterprise
By Wainaina Wambu
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Taxpayers to foot Sh1b bill after a man wins Mtongwe naval land case
By Robert Amalemba 18 mins ago
Premium Taxpayers to foot Sh1b bill after a man wins Mtongwe naval land case
CEOs tell of lonely journey at the top
By Wainaina Wambu 28 mins ago
Premium CEOs tell of lonely journey at the top
Raila and Kalonzo appear keen to exercise 'Samsonian Option'
By Leonard Khafafa 38 mins ago
Premium Raila and Kalonzo appear keen to exercise 'Samsonian Option'
Busia air crash: Report reveals officials boarded a death trap
By Kamau Muthoni 38 mins ago
Premium Busia air crash: Report reveals officials boarded a death trap
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Hiace
  • 2016 Toyota Hiace
  • Mileage : 124000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,450,000
2009 Nissan Dualis
  • 2009 Nissan Dualis
  • Mileage : 125000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2009
  • Price: KES 890,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • 3 Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • House Type:Exceptional four bedroom bungalow on quarter of an acre; Kilimani, Argwing Kodek Road.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 100,000,000
Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • 3 Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • House Type:Magnificent four bedroom corner townhouse near Diamond Plaza 2, Parklands
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 40,000,000
Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • 3 Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • House Type:Architecturally designed luxurious four bedroom Townhouse in Syokimau Estate
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Corporate Health CSE
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Administrative Assistant
  • Employer: ThinkWell
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Optometrist
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Katana
  • Pharmaceutical Technologists
  • Employer: Equity Afia
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Katana

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved