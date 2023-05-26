Court order stops Kioni, Murathe expulsion from Jubilee

Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe. [Courtesy]

Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has obtained a court suspending his expulsion from the Jubilee Party as a member and Secretary General.

The order also stops the expulsion of Vice Chairperson David Murathe and National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi.

They had been expelled from the party in February in a decision announced by Chairperson Nelson Dzuya on the basis of laxity and misconduct.

The decision was made after a Parliamentary Group meeting held in Nakuru.

The three were then restored to their positions in the party by a decision delivered by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) on March 22, 2023.

The party then resolved to kick them out as members of the party on May 10, 2023.

The resolution by the party’s Internal Disciplinary Committee was then adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu ratified the changes made by the Kanini Kega-led faction through a letter addressed to Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kutuny.

In the letter, Nderitu said that due process was followed in expelling the two as well as Gichohi for a period of two years.