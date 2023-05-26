The Standard

Court order stops Kioni, Murathe expulsion from Jubilee

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago
Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe. [Courtesy]

Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni has obtained a court suspending his expulsion from the Jubilee Party as a member and Secretary General.

The order also stops the expulsion of Vice Chairperson David Murathe and National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi.

They had been expelled from the party in February in a decision announced by Chairperson Nelson Dzuya on the basis of laxity and misconduct.

The decision was made after a Parliamentary Group meeting held in Nakuru.

The three were then restored to their positions in the party by a decision delivered by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) on March 22, 2023.

The party then resolved to kick them out as members of the party on May 10, 2023.

The resolution by the party’s Internal Disciplinary Committee was then adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu ratified the changes made by the Kanini Kega-led faction through a letter addressed to Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kutuny.

In the letter, Nderitu said that due process was followed in expelling the two as well as Gichohi for a period of two years.

 

 

Related Topics

Jeremiah Kioni David Murathe Jubilee Party
.

Latest Stories

Shakahola is a wake-up call for clerics to be mindful of the poor
Shakahola is a wake-up call for clerics to be mindful of the poor
Opinion
By Gabriel Dolan
10 mins ago
Reshuffles won't fix fundamental governance gaps
Ken Opalo
By Ken Opalo
18 mins ago
On integration drive, EAC bloc is badly off
Opinion
By Mark Oloo
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tighten your belts as shilling sinks to record low against dollar
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Premium Tighten your belts as shilling sinks to record low against dollar
Why supremacy war is inevitable in Kenya Kwanza administration
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Why supremacy war is inevitable in Kenya Kwanza administration
Anne Nderitu in the eye of storm over fight to control Jubilee
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Anne Nderitu in the eye of storm over fight to control Jubilee
How leaders' utterances built big storm against tea multinationals
By Julius Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
Premium How leaders' utterances built big storm against tea multinationals
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Mercedes -Benz GLC 250
  • 2016 Mercedes -Benz GLC 250
  • Mileage : 56000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 6,350,000
2016 Honda Fit Shuttle Hybrid
  • 2016 Honda Fit Shuttle Hybrid
  • Mileage : 100001
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,600,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Architecturally designed three bedroom apartment, near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • 3 Architecturally designed three bedroom apartment, near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • House Type:Architecturally designed three bedroom apartment, near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,750,000
Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • 3 Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • House Type:Exciting one bedroom apartment situated in Kilimani Estate.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,800,000
Extraordinary three bedroom apartment in Kilimani; near Yaya Centre
  • 3 Extraordinary three bedroom apartment in Kilimani; near Yaya Centre
  • House Type:Extraordinary three bedroom apartment in Kilimani; near Yaya Centre
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 13,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Sales & Presales Engineer
  • Employer:
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • IT Systems Administrator
  • Employer: The Standard Group PLC
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Project Coordinator - Daisy Project
  • Employer: DanChurchAid (DCA)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Electrical Technician
  • Employer: Janta Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved