Raila says judicial inquiry illegal, meant to hide truth on Shakahola

Raila Odinga (centre) during the burial of Daniel Mwachiru Korokoro, who was detained alongside the opposition leader's father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, in 1969. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has vowed to move to court to challenge President William Ruto's decision to establish a judicial inquest into the Shakahola deaths.

Speaking in Kilifi, Raila termed it unconstitutional, saying the president has no powers to create a judicial commission of inquiry.

''I will move to court to stop the commission from performing that task. In the 2010 Constitution, the president has no powers to create a committee to investigate. That's the work of Parliament," said Raila.

He termed the decision to establish the commission as a plot to cover up the failure of the intelligence community to stop the alleged crime at Malindi's Shakahola.

Meanwhile, Coast Regional Coordinator Rhodah Onyacha said three women who were found fasting inside the forest were rescued, bringing the number of those saved to 61. So far, 112 bodies have been retrieved from the forest.

''Those who were involved are well connected in government," claimed Raila. He said what happened in Shakahola was a national shame.

Raila spoke on Saturday in Chonyi, Kilifi South, where he attended the burial of Mr Daniel Mwachiru Korokoro, who was detained alongside the opposition leader's father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, in 1969.

He said the late Korokoro's contribution to multipartyism and freedom in pre and post-independent Kenya paved the way for the freedoms Kenyans enjoy today.

"As we lay Mzee Korokoro to rest, may we embrace the spirit of bravery and patriotism towards our country," said Raila.

Raila was accompanied by Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, Women Rep Gertrude Mbeyu, MPs Amina Mnyazi (Malindi), Harry Kombe (Magarini), Paul Katana (Kaloleni) and Ken Chonga of Kilifi South.

The ODM leaders said local security chiefs should tell Kenyans how they failed to stop the Shakahola deaths.

“This is a colossal failure of the State. It's an unforgivable failure of the National Security Intelligence (NIS) starting from Nyamba kumi heads, chiefs, assistant chiefs, village elders, and more so the Inspector General of Police," said Raila.

Raila said Interior CS Kithure Kindiki's decision to transfer all to security chiefs in Malindi was too little too late. Suspect Paul Makenzi is helping police with investigations.