The Standard
Premium

Shakahola massacre: Women, children were violently forced to fast - State

By Willis Oketch and Nehemiah Okwembah | 14m ago
Pastor Paul Makenzi at a Malindi court. [File, Standard]

The State is seeking fresh 90 days to detain Pastor Paul Makenzi to give detectives more time to complete their investigations.

On Friday, State lawyers moved to court seeking to detain Makenzi, who they have accused of orchestrating the deaths of hundreds at his Malindi Shakahola farm, saying emerging evidence indicates that children and women were coerced or violently forced to starve to death.

“Corroborating evidence by experts shows that children and women were coerced or violently forced to starve to death to hasten their death as a consequence of radical religious ideology," said State lawyer Alex Jamii.

An earlier statement from Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji indicated that Makenzi will face terrorism and radicalisation charges.

Makenzi and his 17 suspected accomplices were arrested in connection to what has now come to be described as the Shakahola massacre.

But speaking for the first time since his arrest, Makenzi said that his alleged accomplices were strangers to him. In a brief interview, he alleged that he was a victim of hostile propaganda from the media.

Makenzi said it appears that the State was under public pressure to pin him on the murders of people whose bodies were “exhumed six kilometers from my home.”

“Their graveyards are on government land, not mine. Where is the documentary proof that the graveyards are on my land?” said Makenzi. "This is the first time I am seeing these people the police are claiming are my followers.”

Over 100 bodies the State alleges are of the parishioners of Makenzi’s Good News International Church have been retrieved from shallow graves inside Shakahola Forest in Malindi.

According to autopsy reports, the victims died of starvation, strangulation or blunt force trauma after being hit with blunt objects on the head.

Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said most of the victims are children and women.

Makenzi is being detained along with his wife Rhoda Mumbua Maweu and their last-born daughter.

The State has named Robert Kahindi, Alfred Asena, Stephen Muye, Gedion Mbithi, Joseph Mbogoli, Stephen Omonde, Samart Mwakala, Lucas Owino, Zablon Atanda alias Zablon Mwana Wa Jesus and Daniel Makori alias Mteule wa Yesu as Makenzi’s accomplices.

Others are John Mark Kiara, Fredrick Karimi, Collins Kabae, David Ambwaya, Emannuel Chilume, Enos Ngala and Rhoda Mumbua.

Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda said he will rule on Wednesday next week whether or not they will be released on bond.

Related Topics

Paul Makenzi Shakahola massacre Shakahola village Ezekiel Oduor
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's twin attack on rogue churches
Premium Ruto's twin attack on rogue churches
National
By Nzau Musau
4 mins ago
Premium Mukami: A lifetime of sacrifice and betrayal
National
By Amos Kareithi
4 mins ago
Premium 2023 survey numbers: policy makers must go back to the drawing board
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
4 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's twin attack on rogue churches
By Nzau Musau 4 mins ago
Premium Ruto's twin attack on rogue churches
Mukami: A lifetime of sacrifice and betrayal
By Amos Kareithi 4 mins ago
Premium Mukami: A lifetime of sacrifice and betrayal
2023 survey numbers: policy makers must go back to the drawing board
By Patrick Muinde 4 mins ago
Premium 2023 survey numbers: policy makers must go back to the drawing board
Kenyatta family still have a lot they can do to advance legacy
By Gabriel Dolan 4 mins ago
Premium Kenyatta family still have a lot they can do to advance legacy
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda Axela
  • 2015 Mazda Axela
  • Mileage : 53600
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,750,000
2016 Nissan Serena
  • 2016 Nissan Serena
  • Mileage : 68000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,750,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • 3 Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • House Type:Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Communication Coordinator
  • Employer: Food for the Hungry (FH Kenya)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Officer, Reconciliations
  • Employer: Standard Bank Group
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Reservations Agent
  • Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Junior Brand Manager
  • Employer: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved