Pastor Ezekiel released, barred from commenting on Shakahola massacre

By Winfrey Owino | 1h ago
Pastor Ezekiel Odero has been released. [File, Standard]

A court in Shanzu, Mombasa County, has freed Pastor Ezekiel Odero on a cash bail of Sh1.5 million or a Sh3 million bond.

In his ruling, Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Amido released the clergyman and barred him from commenting on events at Chakama Ranch, Shakahola, Kilifi County.

The Prosecution had made another application to detain Pastor Ezekiel for 30 more days because of fresh affidavits but the defendant’s side was against it.

“We have received new compelling reasons to seek an extension of his detention. We are therefore asking for another 30 days starting today because we want to charge him on terrorism, murder, aiding suicide, money laundering, fraud, and other organised crimes,” the prosecution side argued in court.

“We completely object to such tactics by the State. In the affidavit, the DPP has included strangulation of Shakahola massacre victims,” Lawyer Danstan Omari argued on behalf of Pastor Ezekiel.

Odero had appeared before the same court two days ago, was denied bail, and detained for two more days to allow the prosecution to complete their investigations.

Ezekiel was arrested for allegedly being involved in the Shakahola mass killings in Kilifi County after it emerged that he was in business with Makenzi. 

He ruled that Odero be detained for seven days, starting from April 27, the day of his arrest, citing concerns that the televangelist could interfere with witnesses due to his perceived influence.

