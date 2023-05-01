Raila Odinga: Maandamano starts at 6am tomorrow

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga addresing the media at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi. [The Standard]

The planned protests by the opposition will start from 6am tomorrow, Tuesday, May 2, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has said.

Speaking during a press briefing on Labour day, Odinga reiterated that the anti-government protests were supported by Article 37 of the constitution which states that 'Every person has the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket, and to present petitions to public authorities.'

"Police cannot decide in advance that there shall be violence and then proceed to ban political activities that are protected by the constitution. That is the making of a dictatorship," said Odinga.

"We repeat that the only violence and destruction of property that have taken place during our activities are when police invade our marches," he added.

During the Labour Day celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens, President William Ruto asked the Azimio la Umoja Coalition to avoid violence and destruction of property through protests, urging the Raila-led team to embrace bipartisan talks in parliament.

“I will not allow the destruction of property because someone wants us to divide the country. We want the best for everybody. Instead of violence and destruction, let’s talk in parliament. We can let the lawmakers discuss the server issues,” said Ruto.

“We respect the rights of everyone. We also respect the rights of the opposition and their constitutional duty. We know what democracy is. We know what human rights are. It is not anarchy or violence."

Already, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has warned that planned protests by the Azimio la Umoja faction are illegal.

Koome says that anyone found breaching the law will face consequences regardless of their societal status.

"The police will deal with anyone found with weapons to cause chaos tomorrow. Political issues should be handled through the appropriate political channels. The majority of these politicians have lived their full lives and are out to destroy the future of the youth," said Koome.

“The police will protect the lives and property of all Kenyans and anyone found breaching the law will be dealt with regardless of their status in the society.”