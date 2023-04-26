The Standard

VIDEO: Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta at Jubilee offices to quell party wrangles

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Jubilee headquarters on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. [Screen grab]

Former President and Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta is at the party headquarters in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Kenyatta’s visit follows wrangles within Jubilee after supporters of Acting Secretary-General Kanini Kega and those of Jeremiah Kioni clashed outside on Wednesday, April 26.

Kenyatta has condemned the chaos witnessed, calling for peace and unity within the party.

Earlier, police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the rival groups.  

Speaking during a press briefing outside the offices, Kenyatta condemned the chaos, calling for a ceasefire and downplayed the need for infighting, urging the warring sides to resolve their disputes.

"I am here to ensure there is justice in our party. We should not allow leaders to mislead us into doing what is not just," he said.

"We must strive to maintain peace. Our police officers have more important tasks than having to restore order here. It's disheartening to witness individuals causing chaos, as we have no issues with anyone; all we desire is peace,"

The Jubilee leader called out other leaders seeking to disrupt the harmony within the party.

The Standard has also established that the Dik Dik Gardens which houses Jubilee has terminated its lease with the party, citing insecurity concerns. 

“Your tenancy has exposed our neighbours and neighbourhood to unwarranted insecurity. No one should live in fear and be afraid for their lives in their homes,” the landlord, Mbote, noted.

Kenyatta spoke publicly for the second time since handing over power to William Ruto.

His silence has been a topic of discussion across political divides, despite the onslaught against him by leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza.

The former president has maintained a loud silence as attacks against the larger Kenyatta family take root and even as the Jubilee party appears to disintegrate.

Related Topics

Uhuru Kenyatta Jubilee Wrangles Kanini Kega Jeremiah Kioni
.

Latest Stories

Kitengela woman rescued after sneaking into neighbour's bedroom
Kitengela woman rescued after sneaking into neighbour's bedroom
Rift Valley
By Peterson Githaiga
19 mins ago
Jubilee de-whips three MCAs from House committees, leadership posts
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ngénoh
38 mins ago
How to make a good first impression on a date
Lifestyle
By Gilda Naibei
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

With eyes firmly on 2027, Wa Iria steers Mt Kenya on Azimio path
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Premium With eyes firmly on 2027, Wa Iria steers Mt Kenya on Azimio path
Shakahola massacre: 'I fasted for nine days round the clock'
By Nehemiah Okwembah and Renson Mnyamwezi 3 hrs ago
Premium Shakahola massacre: 'I fasted for nine days round the clock'
Puzzle of missing airhostess as childhood friend tells of last meal
By Patrick Beja and Marion Kithi 3 hrs ago
Premium Puzzle of missing airhostess as childhood friend tells of last meal
Why you should insure your business
By Graham Kajilwa 3 hrs ago
Premium Why you should insure your business
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2003 Mercedes -Benz S350
  • 2003 Mercedes -Benz S350
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2003
  • Price: KES 1,300,000
2011 Volkswagen Golf TSI
  • 2011 Volkswagen Golf TSI
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 890,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Technology Knowledge Transfer Specialist
  • Employer: UNIVERSITY OF NAIROBI
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Service Center Associate- Homa Bay
  • Employer: SunCulture Kenya Limited
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Homa Bay
  • Risk Management Auditor
  • Employer: Triggerise
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Youth Officer-Digital Learning
  • Employer: The Lutheran World Federation
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved