VIDEO: Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta at Jubilee offices to quell party wrangles

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at Jubilee headquarters on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. [Screen grab]

Former President and Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta is at the party headquarters in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Kenyatta’s visit follows wrangles within Jubilee after supporters of Acting Secretary-General Kanini Kega and those of Jeremiah Kioni clashed outside on Wednesday, April 26.

Kenyatta has condemned the chaos witnessed, calling for peace and unity within the party.

Earlier, police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the rival groups.

Speaking during a press briefing outside the offices, Kenyatta condemned the chaos, calling for a ceasefire and downplayed the need for infighting, urging the warring sides to resolve their disputes.

"I am here to ensure there is justice in our party. We should not allow leaders to mislead us into doing what is not just," he said.

"We must strive to maintain peace. Our police officers have more important tasks than having to restore order here. It's disheartening to witness individuals causing chaos, as we have no issues with anyone; all we desire is peace,"

The Jubilee leader called out other leaders seeking to disrupt the harmony within the party.

The Standard has also established that the Dik Dik Gardens which houses Jubilee has terminated its lease with the party, citing insecurity concerns.

“Your tenancy has exposed our neighbours and neighbourhood to unwarranted insecurity. No one should live in fear and be afraid for their lives in their homes,” the landlord, Mbote, noted.

Kenyatta spoke publicly for the second time since handing over power to William Ruto.

His silence has been a topic of discussion across political divides, despite the onslaught against him by leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza.

The former president has maintained a loud silence as attacks against the larger Kenyatta family take root and even as the Jubilee party appears to disintegrate.