The Standard

DP Rigathi Gachagua asks Kenyatta family to surrender part of their land to Mau Mau families

By Esther Nyambura | 45m ago
Deputy President Riagathi Gachagua made a passionate appeal to former First lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta to surrender part of family land to Mau Mau families. [Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made a passionate plea to the Kenyatta family to surrender half of their land to Mau Mau families.

The DP was speaking to a gathering in Iruri village, Mathira Constituency, Nyeri county on Friday, April 21.

“I was so happy yesterday when I heard someone say that they are thinking of how to help the Mau Mau. Even if they have never helped them since 1963 and have never bothered, it’s still not late. The Mau Mau and their descendants are suffering,” said Gachagua.

His comments come a day after former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta received Field Marshall Mary Muthoni wa Kirima at her Muthaiga home on Thursday April 20. She noted that Kenyans who fought for Kenya’s freedom had been neglected.

Give us land

In what is seen as a rejoinder, Gachagua said the only way to recognize and support Mau Mau fighters and their families is to give them land.

“They should return at least half of the parcels they took from Mau Mau. The vast  parcels of land have over the years remained idle yet the Mau Mau and their children are being buried in public cemeteries.”

Honor freedom fighters

While receiving Field Marshall Muthoni, the former First Lady asked Kenyans not to forget who the real freedom fighters are.

She said there are imposter freedom fighters wrongly taking credit at the expense of real fighters like Muthoni.

In 2022, Muthoni asked Mama Ngina to shave her 70 year old dreadlocks, which she said signified the end of the struggles that she and Kenya had gone through under colonial rule.

After Mama Ngina cut Muthoni’s dreadlocks, she also cleared a Sh 4.7million loan Muthoni had taken from a local bank.

Mau Mau debate

Thursday was the first time Mama Ngina allowed media in her Muthaiga home in Nairobi where she addressed the media.

A week prior to this, while in Nyandarua, DP Gachagua claimed the Mau Mau descendants are living in deplorable conditions as squatters.

He further claimed that money paid for compensation by white colonists was diverted to benefit “those who took over power at the expense of the locals.”

Related Topics

Mama Ngina Kenyatta Kenyatta Family Land Mau Mau Families Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
.

Latest Stories

DP Rigathi Gachagua asks Kenyatta family to surrender land to Mau Mau families
DP Rigathi Gachagua asks Kenyatta family to surrender land to Mau Mau families
National
By Esther Nyambura
45 mins ago
Mass shooting leaves 10 family members dead in South Africa
Africa
By AP News
3 hrs ago
Sudan's Abdel Fattah Burhan says military committed to civilian rule
Africa
By AP News
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tax hike fears as State runs out of wiggle room for more borrowing
By Brian Ngugi 11 hrs ago
Premium Tax hike fears as State runs out of wiggle room for more borrowing
Student in dubious Uasin Gishu county airlift dies
By Stephen Rutto 11 hrs ago
Premium Student in dubious Uasin Gishu county airlift dies
Treasury out to grow diaspora remittances and investments
By Macharia Kamau 11 hrs ago
Premium Treasury out to grow diaspora remittances and investments
Raila: Ruto implementing BBI through the backdoor
By Boniface Gikandi 11 hrs ago
Premium Raila: Ruto implementing BBI through the backdoor
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2017 Toyota Passo
  • 2017 Toyota Passo
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2017
  • Price: KES 1,000,000
2016 Toyota Harrier
  • 2016 Toyota Harrier
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 0

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Housekeeping Manager
  • Employer: Premier Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Mombasa
  • Trade Finance Manager
  • Employer: Kingdom Bank Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Guest Relations Associate (Restaurant Operations)
  • Employer: Ando
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Health Intern
  • Employer: RefugePoint
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved