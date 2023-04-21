Ex-Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi appointed board chair at National Oil Corporation

Kiraitu Murungi appointed chairperson of the Board of Directs of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya. [George Kaimenyi, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya.

Murungi will be at the helm of the oil firm for three years, effective April 20, 2023.

“I, William Samoei Ruto appoint Kiraitu Murungi to be the chairperson of the board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya for a period of three years effective from April 20, 2023,” the gazette notice dated April 19 noted.

Murungi replaces Eng. Patrick Obath, who was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The former County boss has been out in the political cold since his defeat in the Meru governorship last year, where he was seeking re-election.

This was the first loss in his political career.

Murungi, 71, also served in former President Mwai Kibaki’s cabinet, in the Energy docket.

Also handed a State job in the latest State appointments is former Tharaka Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa, who has been appointed to be the Chairperson of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), for a period of three years.