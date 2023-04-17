Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri in gun drama over land

Ceska Pistol with eight 9mm bullets recovered from Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri after he allegedly shot one person in a land row on Monday April 17,2023. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri has today been caught up in a gun drama over disputed land.

The drama left one person with gunshot wound on the hand as the former Bahati MP fired three times in the confrontation.

The CAS is said to have stormed Solai Ndungiri farm in Subukia at around 6 am with a tractor and destroyed a fence belonging to one of the residents adjacent to his land.

Susan Murugi says that the CAS claimed to own her half an acre piece of land leading to the confrontation.

"I raised an alarm attracting the attention of other residents who came to find out but unfortunately the CAS started shooting," said Murugi.

Ngujiri fired his gun after Murugi's son William Ndung'u rushed to the scene and confronted him for manhandling his mother.

"Ngunjiri aimed his firearm at me and discharged a bullet. The bullet missed me and got another resident," said Ndung'u.

Lucy Onyango said that the commotion attracted her only to find her husband with a gunshot wound at the scene.

"Ngunjiri and his aides bundled my husband to his vehicle. They also took another man with them and left the scene," said Mrs Onyango.

It was not immediately established where the victim and the second man who is said to be disabled were taken by the CAS.

At the scene, The Standard team found two spent cartridges which the residents claim to have been discharged by Ngunjiri’s firearm.

In a video taken by the residents, Ngunjiri is seen confronting Murugi.

County Commander Zachary Kimani and Nakuru North OCPD Samson Andanje and officers from the DCI are at the scene.

More details to follow....