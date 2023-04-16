The Standard

IGAD calls for cessation of hostilities between warring parties in Sudan

By Stephanie Wangari | 43m ago
Smoke is seen rising from a neighborhood in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 15, 2023.  [AP]

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the warring parties in Sudan. 

Currently, there is a fierce battle between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary that has resulted to the death of 56 people and left many more wounded.

The clashes follow heightened tensions between the military and its partner-turned-rival, the Rapid Support Forces group.

Speaking during a virtual meeting with IGAD Heads of State on Sunday, April 16, President William Ruto asked IGAD leaders to take a firm position on the crisis to restore peace in the country. 

“The situation in Sudan is concerning, worrying and unfortunate, taking into account that a lot of progress had been made in the past four months,” said Ruto.

Ruto attended the meeting together with Presidents Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia).

The leaders called on the Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to stop the war and return to the negotiation table. 

Details say that paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the country’s army are in disagreement over how RSF should be integrated into the military.

RSF under the command of the council's vice-president Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo claimed that they had seized the Presidential palace.

