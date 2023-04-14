The Standard

Ex-Raila's election chief agent Kanchory on why IEBC servers must be opened

By Emmaculate Odhiambo | 37m ago

Azimio’s former National Chief Agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory tells all in book. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Raila Odinga’s former National Chief Agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory now wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers revisited.

Kanchory, who laid it bare in an interview with Spice FM on Friday, April 14,  claimed that Odinga won the 2022 presidential election and that Kenyans were fed a fallacy.

Following the release of his book titled: “Why Baba is not the Fifth”, Lawyer Kanchory insisted that last year’s presidential victory belonged to Odinga, blaming his loss on disingenuity on the part of IEBC, mismanaged elections, and a “power-hungry” Azimio team.

“I can tell you without fear that Raila did not lose the election. The votes are in the server and they should be opened. Raila was not declared the winner but he actually won,” Kanchory said.

“The saying that the server is a public portal is merely taking Kenyans for fools. The public portal was what IEBC wanted Kenyans to see. It was a PR exercise for them…what is so hard about opening the servers? If there’s nothing there, open it.”

Kanchory further blamed Azimio’s loss on a mismanaged team that was handling the intricacies and nitty gritty’s of the presidential poll.

The lawyer claimed that at some point when they were at the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya, consultations within the Azimio team would turn chaotic. He would at one time while trying to seek an audience with Odinga be denied access.

“Every time I would raise issues, I would be obstructed by his [Raila’s] other advisors,” said Kanchory.

He tore into where the rain started beating Azimio’s agency, days before the August 9, 2022 polls.  

“When we were setting up the command center, it was hijacked. One, for financial reasons- there are people who wanted to make money out of it.”

On the eve of the election, Kanchory, in a candid interview with The Standard said Baba was taken through a glittering facade of the command centre. He said his team was conveniently left out of the tour, which gave their candidate a false sense of security.

He added that the false belief in the “deep state” made many in Odinga's inner circle assume many things.

.

.

.

