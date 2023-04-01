Rigathi: Why Kindiki was not in my meeting with security officers ahead of Azimio demos

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hosts senior security officers, including Police IG Japhet Koome, at his Harambee House Annex office on March 26, 2023. [Courtesy]

On Sunday, March 26, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua met senior security officers, including the Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, at his Harambee House Annex office in Nairobi. Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki was conspicuously missing from the meeting.

The Interior ministry was, however, represented by Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo.

The meeting came a day before Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya supporters took to the streets to demonstrate against the high cost of living and alleged electoral injustice.

A picture of the DP in a meeting with the security chiefs went viral, prompting a section of Kenyans to question why Kindiki did not attend the meeting.

And now, Gachagua says he had sent Kindiki to the North Rift to tackle banditry, and, as a result, Kindiki couldn’t attend the security officers’ meeting at the Harambee House Annex.

The deputy president accused the media of crafting a false narrative that he and Kindiki had fallen out.

“I had a meeting on Sunday (April 26) with our security chiefs, and we had sent [Interior Cabinet Secretary] Prof. Kindiki to the North Rift to deal with bandits, and he was, therefore, unable to come to my meeting. This same media tried to create the narrative that there was a problem [between Kindiki and I]. Nyinyi watu wa Azimio muachane na sisi. Mungojee tuonane na nyinyi 2027. Join Azimio and your fellows tukutane kwa debe, na msituuzie uoga (You Azimio people – media – leave us alone. Wait for us at the ballot box in 2027. Don’t subject us to fear.”

In his renewed attacks on the media, Gachagua said journalists attempted to drive a wedge between him and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi by alleging that there was a supremacy battle between them.

“These media people, Prime Cabinet Secretary, do not worry about them. These are Azimio people. They are part of Azimio. So, you should not be bothered about them.

“They joined Azimio to run fake opinion polls. They wrote headline after headline that William Ruto stands no chance [of winning the August 9, 2022 presidential election]. They are still in denial [that Ruto won against Raila Odinga]. They are still hoping that Raila can push us to bring him into government and then they (media) can join government too.

“That is why they are glorifying violence and anarchy, because they are part of Azimio. They are the same people who think and believe that our government can have cracks. They are the ones who are behind a narrative that deputy president and Musalia Mudavadi have a conflict. A false narrative, nonsense.

“Musalia Mudavadi and I have come a long way. When I was the personal assistant of President Uhuru Kenyatta, and he (Mudavadi) was his (Uhuru’s) vice-presidential nominee, we worked together. I have eaten food in Mudavadi’s house, many times. I have spent many nights in his house. Sisi ni kama chanda na pete (we are inseparable). You people of the newspapers, if you are waiting for William Ruto’s government to collapse, then you will wait for a long time.”