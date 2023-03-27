The Standard

The Kenyatta's Northlands farm in Ruiru set ablaze by goons

By George Maringa and Mate Tongola | 45m ago
The fire burning at Northlands farm as seen on Monday, March 27, 2023. [Video screengrab]

A video surfaced on Monday evening of a fire burning at Northlands farm.

The farm in Ruiru sub-county is linked to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

The 17-second video recorded in the evening hours shows fire blazing at the farm which had been intruded on during the day.

A man who recorded the video is heard saying, “The leader who fought for the country for ten years... His place has been set blazing ... It’s on fire!”

No official statement has been made.

During the March 27, incident, over 100 armed Intruders invaded the Northlands farm along the Eastern Bypass. They cut down trees using power saws and made away with an unknown number of livestock before setting a section of the farm on fire.

Journalists who were filming the incident were chased away and a Nation Media Group reporter was injured in the fracas. 

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

The over 11,000-acre farm, Northlands City, was set to host a real estate haven that included low and high-income residential areas, an agricultural zone, an industrial area and schools.

It is estimated that the ambitious project would cost up to Sh500 billion and with a population of at least 250,000 people.

Journalists who were at the scene had to secretly film the invasion after they were threatened by machete-wielding intruders.

The intruders, mostly men took away sheep. Some carried the animals on their backs and others stuffed the sheep in waiting cars. The looting went on along the busy highway. 

Related Topics

Northlands farm Northlands farm fire Maandamano
.

Latest Stories

The real cost of Azimio protests is more than Sh10 billion a day
Premium The real cost of Azimio protests is more than Sh10 billion a day
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
20 mins ago
The Kenyatta's Northlands farm set ablaze by goons
National
By George Maringa and Mate Tongola
45 mins ago
Recipe: Swahili goat pilau
Recipes
By Chef Ali Mandhry
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The real cost of Azimio protests is more than Sh10 billion a day
By Dennis Kabaara 20 mins ago
Premium The real cost of Azimio protests is more than Sh10 billion a day
Scholar wins Sh128 million grant
By Kennedy Gachuhi 2 hrs ago
Premium Scholar wins Sh128 million grant
Treasury to unveil luxury gym and spa amid austerity push
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Premium Treasury to unveil luxury gym and spa amid austerity push
Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
By Jasmine Murani 10 hrs ago
Premium Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda CX-5
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 93000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,400,000
2011 Toyota Wish
  • 2011 Toyota Wish
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 1,000,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Intern- Gender, Sexuality, and Intersectional Justice
  • Employer: Amnesty International
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Behavioral Design Consultant
  • Employer: Busara Center
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Food and Agriculture Agronomist
  • Employer: Equity Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Food & Agriculture Relationship Manager
  • Employer: Equity Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Celebrate Easter in style with our KES999 annual offer