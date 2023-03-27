The Standard

Raila speaks after goons break into his factory and Kenyatta's Northlands farm

By Stephanie Wangari | 49m ago
Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing traders who operate in Nyamakima area on Sunday. [Twitter, Raila Odinga]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has criticised vandals who destroyed property at his factory, East Africa Spectre Limited, as well as former President Uhuru Kenyatta's farm in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Odinga, who made a roadside address on Monday at Kibra, said the vandals "acted out of foolishness and stupidity".

"Leo wametuma majambazi kupiga shamba ya Uhuru Kenyatta. Wametuma watu kiwanda changu, hiyo ni kitendo ya upumbavu na ujinga. (They sent criminals to invade Uhuru Kenyatta's farm as well as my factory, that is foolishness.)," said Odinga.

Further, the Azimio la Umoja leader said he had followed the constitution when calling for the Monday protests.

"Sisi tunafanya siasa ya kufuata sheria na katiba. Katiba inaruhusu maandamano. Katiba inaruhusu Wakenya kukutana kwa njia ya amani. Wale wanaenda kuvamia shamba za wengine na viwanda ni waoga, bwana Gachagua. (The constitution allows us to demonstrate and picket in a peaceful manner. Those vandalising other people's farms are cowards, Mr Gachagua), "Odinga added.

Earlier, over 100 intruders invaded a firm linked to former president Uhuru and cut down trees using power saws. The invaders also made away with an unknown number of livestock before setting a section of the farm on fire.

At the same time, suspected goons destroyed property and smashed windows at the East Africa Spectre Limited, a company associated with the Odinga family.

"There were people in three cars in land cruiser V8 who started surrounding this place in the morning. Some (of the cars) had number plates and others did not have number plates. They patrolled until 9am. At around 10am, I saw people in motorbikes approaching the company. We thought maybe they were coming to see Mzee (Raila) but we saw them with stones which they used to break windows," the company's Security and Safety Manager Humphrey Waswa said.

Related Topics

Mass Action Raila Odinga Maandamano Monday Uhuru Kenyatta's farm
.

Latest Stories

Court declines to stop Azimio protests
Court declines to stop Azimio protests
National
By Kamau Muthoni
15 mins ago
DTB to pay out Sh1.4 billion in dividends after Sh6.79b profit
Money & Market
By Brian Ngugi
33 mins ago
Premium Scholar wins Sh128 million grant
Education
By Kennedy Gachuhi
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scholar wins Sh128 million grant
By Kennedy Gachuhi 38 mins ago
Premium Scholar wins Sh128 million grant
Treasury to unveil luxury gym and spa amid austerity push
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Treasury to unveil luxury gym and spa amid austerity push
The real cost of Azimio protests is more than Sh10 billion a day
By Dennis Kabaara 1 hr ago
Premium The real cost of Azimio protests is more than Sh10 billion a day
Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
By Jasmine Murani 8 hrs ago
Premium Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda CX-5
  • 2015 Mazda CX-5
  • Mileage : 93000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,400,000
2011 Toyota Wish
  • 2011 Toyota Wish
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 1,000,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Intern- Gender, Sexuality, and Intersectional Justice
  • Employer: Amnesty International
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Behavioral Design Consultant
  • Employer: Busara Center
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Food and Agriculture Agronomist
  • Employer: Equity Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Food & Agriculture Relationship Manager
  • Employer: Equity Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Subscribe for the KES1999 KES999 offer today!