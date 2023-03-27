Raila speaks after goons break into his factory and Kenyatta's Northlands farm

Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing traders who operate in Nyamakima area on Sunday. [Twitter, Raila Odinga]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has criticised vandals who destroyed property at his factory, East Africa Spectre Limited, as well as former President Uhuru Kenyatta's farm in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Odinga, who made a roadside address on Monday at Kibra, said the vandals "acted out of foolishness and stupidity".

"Leo wametuma majambazi kupiga shamba ya Uhuru Kenyatta. Wametuma watu kiwanda changu, hiyo ni kitendo ya upumbavu na ujinga. (They sent criminals to invade Uhuru Kenyatta's farm as well as my factory, that is foolishness.)," said Odinga.

Further, the Azimio la Umoja leader said he had followed the constitution when calling for the Monday protests.

"Sisi tunafanya siasa ya kufuata sheria na katiba. Katiba inaruhusu maandamano. Katiba inaruhusu Wakenya kukutana kwa njia ya amani. Wale wanaenda kuvamia shamba za wengine na viwanda ni waoga, bwana Gachagua. (The constitution allows us to demonstrate and picket in a peaceful manner. Those vandalising other people's farms are cowards, Mr Gachagua), "Odinga added.

Earlier, over 100 intruders invaded a firm linked to former president Uhuru and cut down trees using power saws. The invaders also made away with an unknown number of livestock before setting a section of the farm on fire.

At the same time, suspected goons destroyed property and smashed windows at the East Africa Spectre Limited, a company associated with the Odinga family.

"There were people in three cars in land cruiser V8 who started surrounding this place in the morning. Some (of the cars) had number plates and others did not have number plates. They patrolled until 9am. At around 10am, I saw people in motorbikes approaching the company. We thought maybe they were coming to see Mzee (Raila) but we saw them with stones which they used to break windows," the company's Security and Safety Manager Humphrey Waswa said.