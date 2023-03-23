The Standard

50 CAS appointees sworn in at State House, Nairobi

By Betty Njeru | 38m ago
President William Ruto presides over the swearing-in of 50 CAS appointees at State House, Nairobi. [Screen grab]

President William Ruto on Thursday morning, March 23 presided over the swearing-in of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries at State House, Nairobi.

This follows a communique on Wednesday, March 22, that the CASs would take the oath of office without being vetted by the National Assembly.

Their appointments were gazetted by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Thursday morning. 

“In that regard, the National Assembly is unable to vet the nominees in the absence of an express constitutional or statutory requirement to do so,” read the communique in part.”

The swearing-in ceremony began minutes past 8 am.

Ruto’s CASs are a significant increase from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, which had 26 in number.

Among those who took the oath of office after their gazettement oath are Evans Kidero (Trade Ministry), Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Catherine Waruguru (Foreign Affairs Ministry), Isaac Mwaura (Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary), Eng Nicholas Gumbo (Transport Ministry), and Wilson Sossion (Tourism Ministry).

Related Topics

Chief Administrative Secretaries CASs Swearing-In William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Heat on Kenya Power over new billing format
Premium Heat on Kenya Power over new billing format
Business
By Macharia Kamau
18 mins ago
Woman identifies son killed by police in Murang'a forest after Unaitas Sacco heist
Central
By Boniface Gikandi
18 mins ago
To establish the truth, audit presidential election results
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Heat on Kenya Power over new billing format
By Macharia Kamau 18 mins ago
Premium Heat on Kenya Power over new billing format
Ruto dilemma in handling Raila
By Edwin Nyarangi 28 mins ago
Premium Ruto dilemma in handling Raila
Like in 2016, weekly protests may leave Kenya's economy worse off
By Peter Theuri 28 mins ago
Premium Like in 2016, weekly protests may leave Kenya's economy worse off
Ketraco manager denies corruptly obtaining Sh216m
By Paul Ogemba 28 mins ago
Premium Ketraco manager denies corruptly obtaining Sh216m
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2013 Mazda Verisa
  • 2013 Mazda Verisa
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2013
  • Price: KES 780,000
2006 Toyota Vitz
  • 2006 Toyota Vitz
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2006
  • Price: KES 480,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Nurse Supervisor, Labor & Delivery (LDR)
  • Employer: Aga Khan University Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Assistant Research Officer - BOHEMIA
  • Employer: KEMRI Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kilifi
  • Procurement Officer, P3 at United Nations Office
  • Employer: United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Customer Success Coordinator
  • Employer: Nova Pioneer
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Celebrate Easter in style with our KES999 annual offer