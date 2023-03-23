50 CAS appointees sworn in at State House, Nairobi

President William Ruto presides over the swearing-in of 50 CAS appointees at State House, Nairobi. [Screen grab]

President William Ruto on Thursday morning, March 23 presided over the swearing-in of 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries at State House, Nairobi.

This follows a communique on Wednesday, March 22, that the CASs would take the oath of office without being vetted by the National Assembly.

Their appointments were gazetted by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on Thursday morning.

“In that regard, the National Assembly is unable to vet the nominees in the absence of an express constitutional or statutory requirement to do so,” read the communique in part.”

The swearing-in ceremony began minutes past 8 am.

Ruto’s CASs are a significant increase from former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, which had 26 in number.

Among those who took the oath of office after their gazettement oath are Evans Kidero (Trade Ministry), Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, Catherine Waruguru (Foreign Affairs Ministry), Isaac Mwaura (Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary), Eng Nicholas Gumbo (Transport Ministry), and Wilson Sossion (Tourism Ministry).