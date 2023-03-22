The Standard

Cancer patient who sought Safaricom's help dies

By Harold Odhiambo | 28m ago

Danny Miles, a cancer patient who inspired hope. He died while undergoing treatment at St.Monica hospital in Kisumu. [Miles’ family]

He was a warrior who made all efforts to stay alive and inspire hope in other cancer patients as he struggled with a disease that brought gloom to his family and turned his life upside down.

Maurice Ochieng Andere, popularly known as Danny Miles, shared his journey battling soft tissue sarcoma cancer on social media, braving the fight with sheer optimism.

Ochieng succumbed to soft tissue sarcoma cancer (cancer that develops in the supporting tissues of the body) yesterday, Tuesday, March 21, while receiving treatment at the St. Monica hospital in Kisumu.

He had lost his arm to cancer, lost his finances, and his friends and family but held onto hope albeit with an acceptance that his chances of staying alive were slim.

On January 19, 2023, he penned an emotional post to Safaricom, requesting the firm to take care of his daughter. He shared the pain he was enduring as he battled the disease.

He said he feared he had failed as a father and urged the company to take care of his three-year-old daughter. In his social media posts, he had vowed to continue fighting to stay alive.

“My young daughter has not started school yet…I was planning but I’m sorry I have failed as a dad. I am appealing to you to just help my daughter once I am gone because I can feel it,” he wrote.

Florence Akoth, his wife, was in tears as she recounted the last moments she spent with her husband and how he kept his hopes alive.

Akoth told The Standard how her world shattered a few minutes after 9 pm as she watched her husband breathe his last.

“He kept telling me that he is not going to die. He repeated it several times before asking me to take care of our daughter,” she said.

She said they had lived a lonely life after family and relatives turned their backs on them when Miles was diagnosed with cancer in February last year. “It has not been easy for me. We have only been surviving with the help of friends and well-wishers,” she said.

When they met in 2019 and decided to settle, the couple was hopeful and keen to raise their young family well. Like any young couple, they dreamt of becoming a successful family.

However, that dream was shuttered when Miles was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma cancer. Although they hoped and prayed that he will recover, their hopes sunk after the cancer spread, resulting in his arm being amputated.

 “He was in and out of the hospital almost on a weekly basis. Every time he was discharged, it rarely took two days before he was admitted,” said Akoth.

The widow appealed to well-wishers to help give her husband a decent sendoff. She also claimed that they are yet to get a response from Safaricom as regards the passionate request by her husband.

According to his wife, Ochieng fended for the family with his bodaboda business until his left arm was amputated. He later operated a small M-pesa shop in the neighborhood to support his family.

Messages of condolences from friends dominated posts as Kenyans condoled with his family.

Additional reporting by Sharon Wanga. 

Related Topics

Danny Miles Cancer Patient Safaricom
.

Latest Stories

Investors now turn a profit in these former crime hotspots
Premium Investors now turn a profit in these former crime hotspots
Enterprise
By Boniface Gikandi
9 mins ago
Government to solve dollar shortage as forex reserves decline
Business
By David Njaaga
9 mins ago
Susan Kaittany opens up about being skinny-shamed
Showbiz
By Fay Ngina
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Investors now turn a profit in these former crime hotspots
By Boniface Gikandi 9 mins ago
Premium Investors now turn a profit in these former crime hotspots
Telkom Kenya owes billions to regulator, Safaricom
By Frankline Sunday 39 mins ago
Premium Telkom Kenya owes billions to regulator, Safaricom
How Monday's street protests left losses and tears in its wake
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Premium How Monday's street protests left losses and tears in its wake
Police may soon 'sniff' your vehicle for emission levels
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium Police may soon 'sniff' your vehicle for emission levels
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2010 Lexus RX270
  • 2010 Lexus RX270
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2010
  • Price: KES 2,600,000
2010 Toyota Vanguard
  • 2010 Toyota Vanguard
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2010
  • Price: KES 1,900,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Geologist Officer II
  • Employer: Nyamira County Public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyamira
  • Forest Officer II
  • Employer: Nyamira County Public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyamira
  • Director-Veterinary Services
  • Employer: Nyamira County Public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyamira
  • Assistant Director, Veterinary Services - 2 Postions
  • Employer: Nyamira County Public Service Board
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nyamira

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Subscribe for the KES1999 KES999 offer today!