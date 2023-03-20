Raila Odinga: Azimio mass protests to be held every Monday

Police teargas explodes at Serena Hotel where opposition leader and his team were to address the press. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga insists that the opposition will continue to push for lowering of prices of basic commodities saying majority of Kenyans are suffering under the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Speaking in Kamkunji, Nairobi, after police diverted his convoy that was headed into the Central Business District, Raila said the demonstrations will be held every Monday.

The Opposition leader also alleged that the 2022 General Election was rigged and claimed that the IEBC servers were manipulated.

“They must open the IEBC servers; Kenyans want to know the truth. They have messed the economy of Kenya by increasing taxes and prices of basic commodities. Punda amechoka (the donkey is tired),” Raila said while addressing hundreds of his supporters who kept chanting ‘unga, unga, unga’.

The convoy made several stops including Eastleigh where he stressed that his victory was stolen.

On his part, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka called for the immediate and unconditional release of a section of opposition leaders, including Senator Steward Madzayo, who are being held at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road. Azimio party leader Raila Odinga and a section of other leaders outside Serena hotel where. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Raila was accompanied by several leaders among them; Junet Mohammed, Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni and Gladys Wanga among other opposition leaders.