The Standard

Raila Odinga: Azimio mass protests to be held every Monday

By Mate Tongola | 2h ago

Police teargas explodes at Serena Hotel where opposition leader and his team were to address the press. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga insists that the opposition will continue to push for lowering of prices of basic commodities saying majority of Kenyans are suffering under the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Speaking in Kamkunji, Nairobi, after police diverted his convoy that was headed into the Central Business District, Raila said the demonstrations will be held every Monday.

The Opposition leader also alleged that the 2022 General Election was rigged and claimed that the IEBC servers were manipulated.

“They must open the IEBC servers; Kenyans want to know the truth. They have messed the economy of Kenya by increasing taxes and prices of basic commodities. Punda amechoka (the donkey is tired),” Raila said while addressing hundreds of his supporters who kept chanting ‘unga, unga, unga’.

The convoy made several stops including Eastleigh where he stressed that his victory was stolen.

On his part, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka called for the immediate and unconditional release of a section of opposition leaders, including Senator Steward Madzayo, who are being held at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

Azimio party leader Raila Odinga and a section of other leaders outside Serena hotel where. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Raila was accompanied by several leaders among them; Junet Mohammed, Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni and Gladys Wanga among other opposition leaders.

Related Topics

Mass action Cost of living Raila Odinga
.

Latest Stories

Shadrack Mose sworn in as Solicitor General
Shadrack Mose sworn in as Solicitor General
National
By George Maringa
25 mins ago
We will not reward impunity, President Ruto insists
National
By PCS
41 mins ago
Hope is all we seem to lean on, and politicians know it
BLOGS
By Cosmas Butunyi
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Turning defeat in elections into political cause: Raila's journey
By Biketi Kikechi 4 hrs ago
Premium Turning defeat in elections into political cause: Raila's journey
Why DP Gachagua has snubbed the 'Hustler's Mansion'
By Ndung'u Gachane 9 hrs ago
Premium Why DP Gachagua has snubbed the 'Hustler's Mansion'
Why Monday's protests have rattled government, businesses
By Macharia Kamau 9 hrs ago
Premium Why Monday's protests have rattled government, businesses
Humphrey Haj: Bleeding to death is my daily threat
By Rodgers Otiso 10 hrs ago
Premium Humphrey Haj: Bleeding to death is my daily threat
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Toyota RAV4
  • 2015 Toyota RAV4
  • Mileage : 41000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 3,040,000
2012 Toyota Hiace
  • 2012 Toyota Hiace
  • Mileage : 186904
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2012
  • Price: KES 1,600,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • HEAD OF FINANCE AND BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
  • Employer: My Jobs In Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Internship, Conservation Technology
  • Employer: Fauna & Flora International
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • SALES MANAGER- Motor/Automotive Industry
  • Employer: My Jobs In Kenya
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Technical Specialist, Social and Environmental Safeguards, BlueAction Project
  • Employer: Fauna & Flora International
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Get unlimited access to The Standard website!