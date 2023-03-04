Kenya Power working to restore nationwide blackout

Kenya power technicians install a transformer in Mbeere North, Embu County. [Murithi Mugo, Standard]

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced a nationwide blackout caused by a system disturbance.

Power in several parts of the country went out at around 6.25 pm on Saturday evening.

KPLC, in a statement, said it was working round the clock to restore the outage.

“We are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course.”

Netizens took to social media minutes after to share their frustrations about the outage.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” Kenya Power said.