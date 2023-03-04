The Standard

Kenya Power working to restore nationwide blackout

By Betty Njeru | 53m ago

Kenya power technicians install a transformer in Mbeere North, Embu County. [Murithi Mugo, Standard]

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has announced a nationwide blackout caused by a system disturbance.

Power in several parts of the country went out at around 6.25 pm on Saturday evening.

KPLC, in a statement, said it was working round the clock to restore the outage.

“We are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course.”

Netizens took to social media minutes after to share their frustrations about the outage. 

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” Kenya Power said.

Related Topics

Power Blackout Nationwide Power Blackout Kenya Power
.

Latest Stories

Ruto set to launch affordable housing project in Starehe
Ruto set to launch affordable housing project in Starehe
Nairobi
By Beldeen Waliaula
32 mins ago
Kenya experiences nationwide power blackout
National
By Betty Njeru
53 mins ago
Over 500,000 people face starvation in Mandera
North Eastern
By Ibrahim Adan Ali
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Making of super UDA as Ruto moves to consolidate power
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Premium Making of super UDA as Ruto moves to consolidate power
Playing hardball with the 'Big Boys' will hurt our rather shaky economy
By Patrick Muinde 4 hrs ago
Premium Playing hardball with the 'Big Boys' will hurt our rather shaky economy
Bloody birthday: Suspect recounts encounter with girlfriend
By Lynn Kolongei 4 hrs ago
Premium Bloody birthday: Suspect recounts encounter with girlfriend
Why two of five Supreme Court judges rejected LGBTQI petition
By Paul Ogemba 4 hrs ago
Premium Why two of five Supreme Court judges rejected LGBTQI petition
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Toyota Auris
  • 2008 Toyota Auris
  • Mileage : 120000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 850,000
2003 Subaru Forester SG5
  • 2003 Subaru Forester SG5
  • Mileage : 145000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2003
  • Price: KES 700,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
House For Sale In Membley
  • 3 House For Sale In Membley
  • House Type:House For Sale In Membley
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 23,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Driver & Rider
  • Employer: The Mater Misericordiae Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Ambulance Operator
  • Employer: The Mater Misericordiae Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Nurse - Homa Bay
  • Employer: Oasis Healthcare Group Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Homa Bay
  • Nurse - Siaya
  • Employer: Oasis Healthcare Group Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Siaya

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved