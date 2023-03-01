The Standard
Premium

Murder date: Woman tells court man hired to kill her asked for a date

By Yvonne Chepkwony | 1h ago
A girl flirts with a guy in a restaurant. [Getty Images]

A woman narrated how she allegedly evaded a murder plot by the wife of a man she was having an affair with.

Caroline Kwamboka claimed that Joseph Obira was hired by a woman only identified as Emacculate to kill her, but she learned about it before it happened.

Obira is facing conspiracy to commit a felony between December 15, last year, and January 8 in Kenya and the US.

Kwamboka told the court that the woman had called, threatening to kill her if she didn't end the affair.

“Two years ago, I received a call from a woman who introduced herself as the wife of Tom Nyakinga, a man I was in relationship with, and requested that I end the affair,” she told Senior Resident Magistrate Priscah Nyota.

In December last year, she claimed the woman called again, threatening to kill her.

On December 18, she received a call from Obira, claiming to be a cousin working with the military. And since she didn’t have a relative in the forces, she disconnected the call.

“After two days the man called me again, claiming that he had seen my photos and was mesmerised with my beauty, requesting for a date, which I declined. He even stated that he was requesting for a transfer to Lanet Barracks to be near me as he asked for more photos,” she added.

Kwamboka was living with Nyakinga’s cousin, Moraa, at Kiamunyi, Nakuru.

“I asked Moraa if she knew the caller, and she  revealed that it was Immaculate her aunt in USA who had asked her to duplicate my gate keys,” she said.

On January 8, Obira sent an SMS to Moraa asking if they could meet in town.

“I was forced to tell Moraa to take the man to my friend's shop and I reported the matter to the police,” Kwamboka said.

Obira has denied the allegation.

The investigating officer Geofrey Kinambuga asked the court not to grant Obira bail, saying he was a flight risk and a danger to the complainant.

“He informed us that he was hired from Kisii to come to Nakuru and do the assassination thus making him very dangerous,” the officer told the court.

The case continues on March 9. 

Related Topics

Murder Plot Caroline Kwamboka Murder Victim Murder Date
.

Latest Stories

Protect rights of our citizens, Chinese Embassy tells Kenyan government
Protect rights of our citizens, Chinese Embassy tells Kenyan government
National
By George Maringa
1 hr ago
Unbroken promises
Cartoons
By Harrison Muriuki
1 hr ago
Premium Murder date: Woman tells court man hired to kill her asked for a date
Rift Valley
By Yvonne Chepkwony
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murder date: Woman tells court man hired to kill her asked for a date
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Premium Murder date: Woman tells court man hired to kill her asked for a date
Sh1 trillion tax 'debt' at heart of KRA purge
By Jacob Ng’etich 2 hrs ago
Premium Sh1 trillion tax 'debt' at heart of KRA purge
Raila Odinga: Why I will not accept or move on
By Killiad Sinide 2 hrs ago
Premium Raila Odinga: Why I will not accept or move on
Matiang'i's woes deepen as EACC investigates his worth
By Jacob Ng’etich 4 hrs ago
Premium Matiang'i's woes deepen as EACC investigates his worth
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2014 Toyota Land Cruiser J150
  • 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser J150
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 6,200,000
2013 Toyota Auris
  • 2013 Toyota Auris
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2013
  • Price: KES 1,300,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
House For Sale In Membley
  • 3 House For Sale In Membley
  • House Type:House For Sale In Membley
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 23,000,000
Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • 3 Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • House Type:Apartments For Sale In Pangani
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Physical Education Teacher (HOD)
  • Employer: Braeburn Schools
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Office Junior
  • Employer: Braeburn Schools
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Intern - Information Technology I
  • Employer: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Software Engineer - App Stores Backend
  • Employer: Canonical
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved