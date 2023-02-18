The Standard

Kampala Coach ordered to pay woman Sh14 million for accident

By Fred Kagonye | 2h ago

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered a bus company to pay a 31-year-old woman Sh14 million after one of its buses was involved in a road accident.

Justice Joseph Sergon ordered the Kampala Coach bus company to compensate Joymercy Muthoni Nyaga for injuries she suffered from a 2010 accident.

Ms. Muthoni sued the company, its driver, and the owner of a tractor that collided with the bus in Mumias, Busia County. In her case, she wanted to be paid Sh121 million for her injuries.

According to Ms. Muthoni, she booked to travel with the bus on September 17, 2010, after the end of the school term at the St. Lawrence School.

On her way back home, the bus collided with the tractor and she sustained serious injuries.

She said that she became almost incapacitated and immobile, had to be assisted in moving around, and was unable to engage in any meaningful economic activity due to the injuries.

She blamed the driver of the bus for the accident saying that he was driving too fast and the bus was overloaded with luggage.

As a result of the accident, she said that she incurred medical bills totaling Sh4 million and that future medical expenses may rise to Sh25 million adding that she may need to undergo reconstructive surgery.

Ms Muthoni told the court that she cannot tell how much the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) paid for her treatment of other injuries sustained apart from her leg.

Kampala Coach argued that the accident was caused solely or substantially by Ms. Muthoni’s negligence in failing to take any adequate precautions for her own safety and failing to heed traffic rules and regulations when traveling.

They blamed the owners of the tractor for the accident but it was dismissed in court after failing to appear. They filed another motion seeking to have it reinstated but it was also dismissed.

On their part, the tractor owner acknowledged that the accident took place but denied any responsibility, saying that the bus driver was to blame.

They asked the court to dismiss the claim by Kampala Coach with costs and asked the court to stop his prosecution.

In her submissions, Ms. Muthoni said that the owner of the tractor was also liable for the accident since it did not have traffic lights, and if it was not being driven at the late hours for a tractor, then the accident would not have occurred.

She claimed general damages saying that she had been limited in her movement since she depends on a wheelchair and a helper to enable her to move up and down due to the injuries sustained.

She further argued that her social life was greatly affected arising from the loss of social amenities and would not get married to the husband of her choice.

She demanded to also be awarded Sh30 million to cater for the pain and suffering, and a further Sh7.2 million which she said was to pay for her helper, a wheelchair, and unnamed specialized equipment.

She said that since she will not be to work to cater for herself and an award of Sh59 million would be enough.

Judge Joseph Sergon awarded her Sh14 million. Sh2 million as general damages for pain and suffering, Sh2.2 million as her future earnings, Sh5 million for future medical expenses, Sh4.8 million as special damages, and Sh7.2 million for her helper.

Related Topics

Kampala coach Kamapla coach to pay woman Sh14 million High Court
.

Latest Stories

Many turn up for country's first public cholera vaccination drive
Many turn up for country's first public cholera vaccination drive
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
41 mins ago
Garissa man arraigned in court over assault during August polls
Counties
By Standard Reporter
57 mins ago
Why Kenya is a billionaire's playground
Lifestyle
By Peter Muiruri
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why eggs are the new 'gold' in town
By Sharon Wanga 1 hr ago
Premium Why eggs are the new 'gold' in town
Treasury: Pending bills ticking time bomb
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Premium Treasury: Pending bills ticking time bomb
School heads risk demotion for not obeying fees guidelines
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
Premium School heads risk demotion for not obeying fees guidelines
11 county workers arrested in cyber while forging employment letters
By James Omoro 3 hrs ago
Premium 11 county workers arrested in cyber while forging employment letters
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2017 Suzuki Wagon R
  • 2017 Suzuki Wagon R
  • Mileage : 63000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2017
  • Price: KES 730,000
2016 Toyota Hilux
  • 2016 Toyota Hilux
  • Mileage : 95000
  • Transmission : Manual
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 2,900,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • 3 Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 50,000,000
5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • 3 5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • House Type:5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 27,000,000
Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 2,600,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Lecturer - Grade 12
  • Employer: Dedan Kimathi University of Technology
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Human Resources Assistant-J6
  • Employer: United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Human Resources Assistant-G7
  • Employer: United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Security Product Architect
  • Employer: Azenia
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved