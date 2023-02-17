The Standard

DP Rigathi Gachagua engages ODM 'rebel' MPs

By Betty Njeru | 42m ago
ODM MPs visit Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office. [DP, Twitter]

Members of Parliament allied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party on Friday visited Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his office in Nairobi.

Gachagua said the visit was meant to align their development agendas and emphasise that the Kenya Kwanza administration does not discriminate, despite one’s political affiliation.

“The Ruto Administration is clear that no one will be left behind in development. Elections are over, and Kenyans have moved on,” the DP tweeted.

“We agreed on continuous engagements with the legislators, and indeed leaders from all parts of the country irrespective of political or any other affiliation.”

The ODM MPs included: Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda, MPs Felix Oduor (Lang’ata), Caroli Omondi (Suba South, Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), and Paul Abuor (Rongo).

Also present in Friday’s meeting were ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

DP Rigathi Gachagua engages seven ODM MPs who visited him at his office. [DP, Twitter]

The lawmakers are among nine ODM MPs who met President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, last week.

They are facing disciplinary action and are expected to write to the party to show cause.

Last week, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch requested the deregistration and expulsion of the nine for violating ODM’s constitution.

“Your public display, conduct, and general comportment not only violate Section 14A of the Political Parties Act, 2021 but also Article 11 of the party constitution and the party’s Code of Conduct that you signed,” wrote ODM National Chairperson John Mbadi in a letter to the MPs.

The Standard
