The Standard
Premium

Azimio fights to save Jubilee amid onslaught

By Judah Ben-Hur and Kamau Muthoni | 27m ago
Azimio leadership Led by Raila Odinga Press Conference at the Jubilee Headquarters in Nairobi. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The fight to save the heart and the soul of former President Uhuru Kenyata’s Jubilee Party reached new levels yesterday as opposition chief Raila Odinga stormed the beleaguered party offices while ousted officials sought court reprieve to safeguard their seats.

In a multi-pronged approach, some senators brought business in the House to a standstill demanding the Speaker effects changes by the Azimio Parliamentary Group during a meeting attended by Raila.

And while this was going on, embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe were in court seeking orders to bar the rival group led by East Africa Legislative Assembly legislator Kanini Kega from taking over the former ruling party.

At the heart of these battles is an attempt to take over Jubilee, kick out its officials including Uhuru and drag the party out of Azimio into the waiting arms of President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance. The ultimate aim will be to deliver Jubilee MPs to the government side and boost its numbers in Parliament.

Last Wednesday, the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) Anne Nderitu had approved the legality of Jubilee’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting that resolved to suspend Kioni, National Vice Chairperson David Murathe and National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi - all Azimio allies. The same meeting okayed Jubilee’s cooperation with UDA.

Yesterday Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) temporarily threw the spanner into the works when it suspended the changes until the case is determined.

The tribunal in its orders signed by the chair Desma Nango directed RPP Nderitu not to effect any changes in Jubilee until the application filed by Kioni and Murathe’s lawyer Jackson Awele is heard and determined.

Following the tribunal’s decision, Azimio leaders Raila (ODM), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Jubilee Secretary General and other members made their way to the Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi where they spoke of coup attempts within the party. “When the first attempt was officially made, there was an attempt to open Jubilee Asili. Those efforts have not ceased,” said Kioni.

In the case before the tribunal, the officials sued Nderitu and roped in party deputy secretary general Joshua Kutuny as an interested party.

Awele argued that Kutuny had no powers to execute Kioni’s roles adding that the members, who ratified the decision to kick him out alongside Murathe jumped the gun. He asserted that the NEC has no powers to hear complaints against any member of the party.

“The principle that the Registrar is not simply a conduit but a critical player in determining whether decisions communicated to her office have complied with the law is now well anchored in our decisional laws. In so doing, it has been held the duty is not merely to rubber stamp decisions of political parties or their institutions,” argued Awele.

Murathe in his supporting affidavit argued that he was unaware of any notice to convene NEC meeting. He averred that he was also not aware that there was any complaint against him or the reasons why he was suspended.

“It is accordingly evident that my legal rights and legitimate expectations as a bona fide office holder have as a result of the respondent’s negligent actions and omissions in the discharge of her statutory mandate been grossly violated and risk further violation if the illegalities complained of are not immediately remedied by the interim reliefs sought,” said Murathe.

At the same time, Kioni, in his supporting affidavit, contended that he learned through various social media postings that Kutuny had convened the NEC meeting and decided to kick them out and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

He said the Jubilee changes were a well-planned coup where those who were thrown out were not given a hearing.

“The respondent (Nderitu) has the solemn duty of safeguarding the public interest of party members by ensuring compliance with the law and the party constitution before ratifying a decision as adverse as the suspension of bonafide officials of the party in such a cavalier manner. She failed to do so and thereby perpetuated illegality,” Kioni said.

Raila defended the embattled secretary general and accused the Kenya Kwanza of launching an “all-out assault” on the country’s democracy.

“There is an all-out push by the Kenya Kwanza regime to kill other parties, buy and co-opt Members of Parliament into its ranks and intimidate and bully all those that resist the administration’s illegal, unconstitutional and anti-democratic maneuvers,” he said.

In another rebellion against the government, Azimio senators stormed out of the Senate chambers yesterday calling for the removal of Speaker Amason Kingi for failing to effect the removal of Jubilee’s Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo as Minority Whip who was replaced with Narok Senator Ledama Ole kina. 

Related Topics

Jubilee Party Azimio Wrangles Jubilee Onslaught Azimio Politics
.

Latest Stories

Trouble in paradise: De'Mathew widows call it quits
Premium Trouble in paradise: De'Mathew widows call it quits
SCANDALS
By Ndungu Gachane
5 mins ago
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
News
By AP
7 mins ago
Premium Shock of 124,105 teachers stuck in same job group for five years
Education
By Augustine Oduor and Mike Kihaki
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shock of 124,105 teachers stuck in same job group for five years
By Augustine Oduor and Mike Kihaki 12 mins ago
Premium Shock of 124,105 teachers stuck in same job group for five years
Hackers into Ruto aides' social media accounts flopped twice
By Brian Otieno 17 mins ago
Premium Hackers into Ruto aides' social media accounts flopped twice
How Israeli hackers hit William Ruto's team
By Brian Otieno and Allan Mungai 17 mins ago
Premium How Israeli hackers hit William Ruto's team
Big fightback to save Uhuru's party
By Judah Ben-Hur and Kamau Muthoni 27 mins ago
Premium Big fightback to save Uhuru's party
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Subaru Outback
  • 2015 Subaru Outback
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 3,100,000
2015 Nissan NV350
  • 2015 Nissan NV350
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 2,150,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • 3 Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 50,000,000
5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • 3 5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • House Type:5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 27,000,000
Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale in Witeithie Juja
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 2,600,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Lecturer - Grade 12
  • Employer: Dedan Kimathi University of Technology
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Special Education Teacher
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Sales Executive - Digital
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Mombasa
  • CLIENT SERVICE ASSISTANT (Internship)
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved