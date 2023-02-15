SECTIONS
Bullet found in the body of NHIF staff who died in Nairobi CBD

By Mate Tongola | 1h ago
An employee attached to NHIF collapsed and died at Kaunda Street in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on Monday. [The Standard]

On Monday, February 13, an employee attached to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) died at Kaunda Street in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Before collapsing, the late Mary Lilian Waithera, who was in the company of her friend,  complained of an instant sharp pain.

Following the turn of events, police rushed Waithera to Nairobi hospital where she was pronounced dead and her body taken to the Nairobi Hospital Mortuary.

Later, her body was transferred to the Kenyatta University Mortuary where a postmortem was conducted.

“The pathologist formed the opinion that the cause of death was as a result of a gunshot wound. A bullet head was found lodged in the lungs of the deceased,” reads the police report under OB number 187/13/2023 at Central Police Station.

“It was also established that the bullet went through the left collar bone having been fired from an elevated angle.”

Speaking to the Standard, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei said the bullet that hit the 46-year-old was shot by someone who was on one of the buildings.

“The case is now with the ballistic experts who are trying to unravel who fired the shot, from where and what the motive was,” said Bungei.

Earlier on, police had pointed at natural causes as the main reason for Waithera’s death.

