Man who fell in love with house-help during robbery sentenced to death

A man who fell in love with a house girl in a robbery with violence incident has been sentenced to death by a Nakuru Court.

Kevin Matundura and his co-accused Joram Njoroge have been found guilty of robbing James Wamungunda and his family while armed with guns, Principal Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi rules.

The incident happened on the night of March 14, 2017, at their home in Bahati Constituency, Nakuru County.

This is the second time the suspect is being sentenced.

At the time of sentence, Matundura was serving another death sentence for a similar offense at the Nakuru G.K Prisons.

He was sentenced in 2017 in case no. 928/2017 by another local court.

During the robbery, the court noted that Njoroge committed rape and sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

Matundura was also found guilty of being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition without a license and was sentenced to serve seven years for each count.

According to court records, the duo acted alongside another suspect who is still at large.

During the robbery, Matundura is said to have developed feelings for a house girl and asked her out for a date.

Evidence produced in courts showed that the relationship led to the arrest of the gang as well as the recovery of guns used in the robbery and all the stolen items.

While sentencing the two yesterday, Khatambi noted that although Matundura was a repeat offender who was remorseful, the crime he committed was serious and deserved punishment.

"The accused were armed with machine guns, two pistols, and several rounds of ammunition. Further taking into consideration the injuries sustained by the victim. I found the crime serious and serves a deterrent sentence."

Together, they stole a sewing motor machine, 10 bags of maize, mobile phones, assorted clothes, shoes, and cash valued at Sh102,000 belonging to the businessman, while armed with guns.

During the trial, the prosecution revealed that during the robbery incident, Matundura is said to have fallen in love with the help.

He later called the house girl on her mobile phone, and invited her for a date, leading to the arrest of the suspects, the court was told.

“Matundura reached out to the girl and asked for forgiveness, and in the process disclosed where they had dumped Wamunda's vehicle, which they had used as a gate away car,” the prosecution stated.

Detectives investigating the case laid a trap for Matundura at Choices Hotel where he was arrested a few days after the robbery.

Matundura was arrested and confessed to the robbery and would even show the police where he buried the guns and ammunition.

The two suspects have 14 days to appeal the court's decision.