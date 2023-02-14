SECTIONS
Bomet Woman Rep in trouble for appointing relatives to her office

By Paul Ogemba | 24m ago
Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir alias Toto. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bomet County Woman Representative Linet Chepkorir alias Toto is in trouble over claims of appointing her relatives into office.

Collins Barno and Stanley Kiprotich have sued the Woman Rep for nepotism claiming that six staff members out of the 15 she appointed in her office are her relatives and want the court to revoke all appointments.

“She handpicked her relatives to the county women representative office without following due process. They are currently being funded by taxpayer’s money allocated to the women rep office in total disregard to the rules of fairness and equal opportunity to all,” said the petitioners. The six employees are the county manager in the office of the Woman Rep Emmanuel Bett, deputy county manager Dominic Kipkirui, county coordinator Sheila Chepngeno, field officer Josphat Maritim, communication officer Pius Kiplangat and media personnel Emmanuel Kipkorir.

According to the petitioners who stated that they are residents of Bomet, they expected the woman rep to advertise the positions and give everyone a fair chance of competition only to discover that she had already appointed her relatives to fill the positions.

Barno in his affidavit added that Toto appointed the alleged family members to plum positions in her officer where they rake 75 per cent of the salaries while the remaining employees are just support staff earning peanuts.

“The six who are her immediate family members and relatives are being paid a total of Sh612,000 monthly salaries out of the Sh811,000 which her office receives from taxpayers to cater for the support staff which raises suspicion of her intention to defraud public funds,” swore Barno.

The petitioners accused Toto of violating constitutional provisions on transparency and fairness, as well as ignoring gender inclusivity by having only three women out of the 15 employees in her office.

Further, they added that some of the appointees lack experience and integrity to execute the functions of offices they were appointed to.

The petitioners also want the court to direct the woman rep and the parliamentary service commission to make fresh appointments in accordance with guidelines issued by the salaries and remuneration commission (SRC).

They filed the suit at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi but Justice James Rika directed that it be transferred to Eldoret Court since it is the closest court station to determine disputes from Bomet County.

.

.

Bomet Woman Rep in trouble for appointing relatives to her office
.

