Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta speaks out on 'tax evasion' claims

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has come out guns blazing, amid reports linking the Kenyattas to tax evasion.

Mama Ngina, who spoke at the St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Mpeketoni, Lamu County on Saturday, said she is ready to have her property auctioned upon proof of tax evasion by the State.

“It is a fact that every employed Kenyan should pay income tax, irrespective of their job group. That is not up for discussion. There is no need to malign someone, to seem as though you are doing something,” the former First Lady said.

“The government has policies in place. If I’m found to have breached the law…even for a year, I will pay the said taxes.”

Although she did not mention names, Mama Ngina hit out at the Kenya Kwanza administration, for “deviating focus” from issues that Kenyans are grappling with.

Earlier in the week, it emerged that former President Uhuru Kenyatta may be the next target in the push by President William Ruto to ensure that all Kenyans pay taxes.

On Monday, Kenya Kwanza senators, led by John Methu (Nyandarua), urged the National Assembly to investigate tax waivers enjoyed by the Kenyatta family during former President Uhuru’s tenure. The senators also want an audit of Uhuru’s wealth to establish whether the former First family dully paid its land rates.