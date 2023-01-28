It is inconsequential to keep resisting Ruto regime, Mudavadi warns Western

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has asked the Mulembe nation to "naturalise" working with President William Ruto as his odds of becoming president in 2027 were more promising than in the past polls.

Speaking to Luhya elders in Matayos constituency, Busia, a Raila Odinga perceived stronghold, he feared that the region was taking unnecessarily long to move on after their preferred candidate lost the presidency in the August polls.

He hinted that it was inconsequential to keep resisting the Ruto regime as that would derail their development agenda.

"The Kisii for example have come to terms with the reality that Ruto is president and have adjusted. Politicians from the region across political divides even visited him at the State House the other day promising to work with his regime. We (Senior Kenya Kwanza leaders) were in Nyanza the other day and they look to be adjusting to the reality, don't pretend to be more Azimio than them," he told the elders and Busia locals at the gathering.

The sentiments came as Ruto is expected to the border county next month and, a few days after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila led his supporters in Nairobi in denouncing Ruto's victory saying his presidency was achieved fraudulently.

Mudavadi said it was the nature of democracy to have a winner and loser just like it was with Raila denouncing presidential victories.

"It can't be that you opposed the President Daniel Moi regime, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and now President Ruto and then change tune and start to work with them," he said.

He likened the character of Raila to that of the immediate former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro who lost in the polls and is now sponsoring unrest in his country.

The PCS said the Ruto regime had moved on and was accommodative to the opposition with a singular aim of winning some of their key politicians so that "2027 becomes a walk over for us."

He promised the elders and locals gathered from Busia Vihiga, Bungoma, Kakamega.

Musalia at the same time hinted that the Kenya Kwanza regime would make some painful decisions to get the economy back on track.

"The previous regime wiped the country's economic pot empty. It's good that God helped Ruto rise to power to undo the wrongs. We now have to balance between taxation and using other ways to get money," he said.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma (ODM) and MPs Geoffrey Mulanya (Butula, Independent) and Geoffrey Odanga (Matayos, ODM) promised to work with the government if that would translate to adding value to their people.

"We do politics through parties but after party polls, we work across political divides for the sake of development like the Kisii leaders did the other day," he said.

"I must work for the people as the governor and support my brother Musalia to work as PCS even as we took different political paths last year."

The governor regretted that the cotton and sugar industries were under and asked the Kenya Kwanza government to implement their economic plan that promised to resuscitate the sectors.

"We have worked with these people (Leaders in Kenya Kwanza) and politics will not separate us. I share so much with you my brother Musalia from.the days I was your bodyguard. I can only assure you of my support."

MPs Odanga and Mulanya petitioned Musalia to among other things champion the expansion of infrastructure in the region.

Phillip Masinde the chairman of Western Kenya Council of Elders and Nabongo Peter Mumia called on the community to support Musalia and work with the Kenya Kwanza government for the good of the people.